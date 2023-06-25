×
Margot Robbie Gets ‘Pink & Fabulous’ in Custom Valentino Mini Dress for ‘Barbie’ Movie Red Carpet in Los Angeles

The actress' polka-dot look was inspired by "Pink & Fabulous" Barbie.

Margot Robbie, pink valentino dress, attends a press junket for "Barbie" on June 25 in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Margot Robbie attends the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: (L-R) Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and America Ferrera attend the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Ryan Gosling attends the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Margot Robbie continued her streak of Barbie-themed looks at a press junket in Los Angeles on Sunday. Robbie promoted her upcoming film, “Barbie,” alongside director Greta Gerwig and costars Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Michael Cera and Kate McKinnon.

Robbie’s hot pink minidress featured a halter neckline and bodice cutout. The polka-dot frock was custom-made by Valentino — it even featured a tag reading “Margot x Barbie.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: (L-R) Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie attend the press junket and photo call for "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)
Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie attend a press junket for “Barbie” on June 25 in Los Angeles. FilmMagic

Robbie accessorized with a yellow quilted purse with studs, also by Valentino, as well as a pair of white Manolo Blahnik pumps. Pearl jewelry by Assael completed her look.

Andrew Mukamal, Robbie’s stylist, shared the inspiration behind her ensemble on Instagram. It was based on both a vintage Valentino design and an outfit sported by “Pink & Fabulous” Barbie circa 2013. Mukamal’s celebrity clientele also includes Billie Eilish, Carey Mulligan and Zöe Kravitz.

For the press event, makeup artist Pati Dubroff gave Robbie cool pink blush and lipstick, while hairdresser Bryce Scarlett styled the actress’ blonde tresses with natural waves.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Margot Robbie attends the press junket and photo call for "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)
Margot Robbie attends a press junket for “Barbie” on June 25 in Los Angeles. FilmMagic

“Barbie” sees Mattel’s famous doll on a “Wizard of Oz”-like journey from Barbieland to the real world.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: (L-R) Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and America Ferrera attend the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
(L-R): Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and America Ferrera attend the press junket and photo call For “Barbie” at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

The film, which debuts in theaters on July 21, features an ensemble cast including Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Hari Nef, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa. The movie’s soundtrack is just as star-studded, featuring tracks from Charli XCX, Tame Impala, Ice Spice, Lizzo and Haim.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend the press junket and photo call for "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend the press junket and photo call for “Barbie” at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25 in Los Angeles. Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Margot Robbie attends the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Margot Robbie attends the press junket and photo call For “Barbie” at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Gerwig cowrote “Barbie” with her longtime partner Noah Baumbach. The couple previously collaborated on the screenplay for their 2012 dramedy “Frances Ha.”

