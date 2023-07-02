×
Margot Robbie Goes From ‘Day to Night’ in Custom Versace Looks at the Seoul Premiere of ‘Barbie’

"Barbie" is out July 21.

Margot Robbie attends the premiere of "Barbie" in Seoul on July 2.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Margot Robbie attends the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: (L-R) Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and America Ferrera attend the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Ryan Gosling attends the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Margot Robbie channeled her inner “Barbie” on Sunday while attending the film’s premiere in Seoul.

Inspired by 1985’s ‘Day to Night’ Barbie, Robbie wore two Versace looks curated by Andrew Mukamal. The stylist’s celebrity clientele also includes Billie Eilish, Carey Mulligan and Zöe Kravitz.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JULY 02: Margot Robbie attends the Seoul Premiere of "Barbie" on July 02, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
Margot Robbie attends the premiere of “Barbie” in Seoul on July 2. Getty Images

Robbie first appeared in a retro-inspired skirt suit complete with a bedazzled ’80s cell phone. Her vibrant ensemble also included a mini Versace La Medusa purse and a white fedora.

Robbie later changed into a sparkling party dress, also by Versace. The frock featured a tiered skirt and a crystallized bodice, which also bared straps emblazoned with Versace’s trademark Medusa logo.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JULY 02: Margot Robbie attends the Seoul Premiere of "Barbie" on July 02, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
Margot Robbie attends the premiere of “Barbie” in Seoul on July 2. Getty Images

Robbie carried the same purse, this time in a glittering shade of hot pink. She topped off her second look with a pair of open-toe mules.

During the press event, Robbie added on a sheer pink vest reminiscent of Korea’s traditional Hanbok dress.

The actress’ blonde tresses were styled in a side part with natural waves. Her makeup included cool pink lipstick and matching blush.

Australian actress Margot Robbie wears a traditional hanbok dress during a pink carpet event to promote her new film "Barbie" in Seoul on July 2, 2023. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP) (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)
Margot Robbie attends the premiere of “Barbie” in Seoul on July 2. AFP via Getty Images

“Barbie” sees Mattel’s famous doll on a “Wizard of Oz”-like journey from Barbieland to the real world.

The film, which debuts in theaters on July 21, features an ensemble cast including Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Hari Nef, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa. The movie’s soundtrack is just as star-studded, featuring tracks from Charli XCX, Tame Impala, Ice Spice, Lizzo and Haim.

Gerwig cowrote “Barbie” with her longtime partner Noah Baumbach. The couple previously collaborated on the screenplay for their 2012 dramedy “Frances Ha.”

