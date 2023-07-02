Margot Robbie Goes From ‘Day to Night’ in Custom Versace Looks at the Seoul Premiere of ‘Barbie’

Margot Robbie channeled her inner “Barbie” on Sunday while attending the film’s premiere in Seoul.

Inspired by 1985’s ‘Day to Night’ Barbie, Robbie wore two Versace looks curated by Andrew Mukamal. The stylist’s celebrity clientele also includes Billie Eilish, Carey Mulligan and Zöe Kravitz.

Margot Robbie attends the premiere of “Barbie” in Seoul on July 2. Getty Images

Robbie first appeared in a retro-inspired skirt suit complete with a bedazzled ’80s cell phone. Her vibrant ensemble also included a mini Versace La Medusa purse and a white fedora.

Robbie later changed into a sparkling party dress, also by Versace. The frock featured a tiered skirt and a crystallized bodice, which also bared straps emblazoned with Versace’s trademark Medusa logo.

Margot Robbie attends the premiere of “Barbie” in Seoul on July 2. Getty Images

Robbie carried the same purse, this time in a glittering shade of hot pink. She topped off her second look with a pair of open-toe mules.

During the press event, Robbie added on a sheer pink vest reminiscent of Korea’s traditional Hanbok dress.

The actress’ blonde tresses were styled in a side part with natural waves. Her makeup included cool pink lipstick and matching blush.

Margot Robbie attends the premiere of “Barbie” in Seoul on July 2. AFP via Getty Images

“Barbie” sees Mattel’s famous doll on a “Wizard of Oz”-like journey from Barbieland to the real world.

The film, which debuts in theaters on July 21, features an ensemble cast including Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Hari Nef, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa. The movie’s soundtrack is just as star-studded, featuring tracks from Charli XCX, Tame Impala, Ice Spice, Lizzo and Haim.

Gerwig cowrote “Barbie” with her longtime partner Noah Baumbach. The couple previously collaborated on the screenplay for their 2012 dramedy “Frances Ha.”