Margot Robbie Channels the ’90s in Emilio Pucci at Mexico Photocall for ‘Barbie’

Margot Robbie channeled the ’90s while attending a photocall for “Barbie” on Friday in Mexico City.

Her look was inspired by Mattel’s 1992 doll “Totally Hair” Barbie, according to stylist Andrew Mukamal’s Instagram. Mukamal is also known for dressing stars like Billie Eilish, Carey Mulligan and Zoë Kravitz.

Robbie sported a long sleeve Emilio Pucci minidress, which featured a ruffled hemline and one of the Italian designer’s trademark geometric prints in shades of pink, purple and neon green.

Margot Robbie attends a “Barbie” photocall in Mexico City on July 7. Getty Images

The actress added on Chanel accessories, including a coral quilted purse and a pair of fuchsia statement earrings baring the label’s double “C” logo. Robbie completed her look with a Taffin tourmaline ring and hot pink point-toe pumps by Manolo Blahnik.

Hairdresser Bryce Scarlett crimped Robbie’s long blonde locks, while makeup artist Pati Dubroff gave her pastel eyeshadow, warm pink blush and a matching lip.

Margot Robbie attends a “Barbie” photocall in Mexico City on July 7. Getty Images

Many of Robbie’s “Barbie” press tour looks have taken inspiration from the popular doll. Last week in Seoul, the actress channeled 1984’s “Day to Night” Barbie in two custom Versace looks, while in late June, Robbie attended a Sydney photocall wearing a black and white striped Hervé Léger dress reminiscent of the original 1959 doll.

“Barbie” sees Mattel’s famous doll on a journey from Barbieland to the real world.

The film, which debuts in theaters on July 21, features an ensemble cast including Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Hari Nef, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa. The movie’s soundtrack is just as star-studded, featuring tracks from Charli XCX, Tame Impala, Ice Spice, Lizzo and Haim.

Gerwig co-wrote “Barbie” with her longtime partner Noah Baumbach. The couple previously collaborated on the screenplay for their 2012 dramedy “Frances Ha.”