×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: July 7, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

How the Beauty Industry Is Taking on Threads, Meta’s Twitter Rival App

Business

How Threads Could Be a Play to Boost the Metaverse

Men's

Kim Jones Kicks Off Dior Tears Capsule Collection Tour at a Vinyl Store in London’s Soho

Margot Robbie Channels the ’90s in Emilio Pucci at Mexico Photocall for ‘Barbie’

The actress' look was inspired by 1992's "Totally Hair" Barbie.

Margot Robbie attends a "Barbie" photocall in Mexico City on July 7.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Margot Robbie attends the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: (L-R) Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and America Ferrera attend the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Ryan Gosling attends the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
View ALL 20 Photos

Margot Robbie channeled the ’90s while attending a photocall for “Barbie” on Friday in Mexico City.

Related Articles

Her look was inspired by Mattel’s 1992 doll “Totally Hair” Barbie, according to stylist Andrew Mukamal’s Instagram. Mukamal is also known for dressing stars like Billie Eilish, Carey Mulligan and Zoë Kravitz.

Robbie sported a long sleeve Emilio Pucci minidress, which featured a ruffled hemline and one of the Italian designer’s trademark geometric prints in shades of pink, purple and neon green.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - JULY 07: Margot Robbie poses during the photocall for the film 'Barbie' at Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City on July 07, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Margot Robbie attends a “Barbie” photocall in Mexico City on July 7. Getty Images

The actress added on Chanel accessories, including a coral quilted purse and a pair of fuchsia statement earrings baring the label’s double “C” logo. Robbie completed her look with a Taffin tourmaline ring and hot pink point-toe pumps by Manolo Blahnik.

Hairdresser Bryce Scarlett crimped Robbie’s long blonde locks, while makeup artist Pati Dubroff gave her pastel eyeshadow, warm pink blush and a matching lip.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - JULY 07: Margot Robbie poses during the photocall for the film 'Barbie' at Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City on July 07, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Margot Robbie attends a “Barbie” photocall in Mexico City on July 7. Getty Images

Many of Robbie’s “Barbie” press tour looks have taken inspiration from the popular doll. Last week in Seoul, the actress channeled 1984’s “Day to Night” Barbie in two custom Versace looks, while in late June, Robbie attended a Sydney photocall wearing a black and white striped Hervé Léger dress reminiscent of the original 1959 doll.

“Barbie” sees Mattel’s famous doll on a journey from Barbieland to the real world.

The film, which debuts in theaters on July 21, features an ensemble cast including Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Hari Nef, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa. The movie’s soundtrack is just as star-studded, featuring tracks from Charli XCX, Tame Impala, Ice Spice, Lizzo and Haim.

Gerwig co-wrote “Barbie” with her longtime partner Noah Baumbach. The couple previously collaborated on the screenplay for their 2012 dramedy “Frances Ha.”

Margot Robbie Channels the '90s in Emilio Pucci at 'Barbie' Photocall

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad