Margot Robbie Revives 1960s Barbie ‘Enchanted Evening’ Dress in Custom Vivienne Westwood Look for ‘Barbie’ London Premiere

The actress often references past dolls throughout her looks on the film’s press tour.

Margot Robbie dressed as enchanted evening barbie, at the European premiere of "Barbie" on July 12 in London.
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Dua Lipa attends The European Premiere Of "Barbie" at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for Warner Bros. )
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: America Ferrera attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Margot Robbie attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Margot Robbie continues to deliver nostalgic looks while on the “Barbie” press tour, this time arriving at the London premiere on Wednesday wearing a custom number inspired by the original 1960s Mattel doll “Enchanted Evening.”

Robbie, who is starring as the iconic doll, wore a Vivienne Westwood dress that featured a fuzzy white stole, a structured corset and draped pink satin. Adoring her hip, which included a gathered waist, was a single pink rosette. 

Margot Robbie at the European premiere of "Barbie" on July 12 in London, enchanted evening barbie dress look
Margot Robbie at the European premiere of “Barbie” on July 12 in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

To bring her regal theme home, Robbie accessorized with an Assael pearl necklace, Degramule Strass heels by Christian Louboutin and opera gloves. The actress was styled by Andrew Mukamal, who worked on all of her “Barbie” promotional tour looks. 

Margot Robbie at the European premiere of "Barbie" on July 12 in London, enchanted evening barbie dress look
Margot Robbie at the European premiere of “Barbie” on July 12 in London. Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Robbie’s latest outfit joins a slew of other fashion moments where she has referenced the iconic doll. On Sunday, to the “Barbie” premiere in Los Angeles, she wore a sparkling strapless Schiaparelli haute couture dress, which was inspired by the 1960s special edition Solo in the Spotlight Mattel doll. 

Margot Robbie at the European premiere of "Barbie" on July 12 in London, enchanted evening barbie dress look
Margot Robbie at the European premiere of “Barbie” on July 12 in London. Getty Images for Warner Bros.

At the film’s photocall in Mexico City earlier in July, she channeled Mattel’s 1992 doll “Totally Hair” Barbie. She wore an Emilio Pucci minidress that included colorful mosaic-like shapes. 

Barbie” sees Mattel’s famous doll on a journey from Barbieland to the real world.

The film, which debuts in theaters on July 21, features an ensemble cast including Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Hari Nef, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa. The movie’s soundtrack is just as star-studded, featuring tracks from Charli XCX, Tame Impala, Ice Spice, Lizzo and Haim.

Gerwig cowrote “Barbie” with her longtime partner Noah Baumbach. The couple previously collaborated on the screenplay for their 2012 dramedy “Frances Ha.” 

