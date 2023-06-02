Life in Plastic: Mattel Releases Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and More Dolls Inspired by the ‘Barbie’ Movie

Although the new “Barbie” film won’t be released in theaters until July 21, Mattel is holding things down for fanatics, with a new exclusive collection inspired by the upcoming film.

The “Barbie The Movie” collection includes collectible dolls and toy accessories that draw inspiration from the outfits, props and cast members in the actual movie, including the film’s titular star Margot Robbie.

Ahead, here is a look at the Barbie dolls from Mattel’s exclusive collection inspired by the cast of the upcoming “Barbie” movie. Read on for more.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie as Barbie in pink Western outfit ($50) by Mattel. Mattel/Mega

Modeled after Robbie’s Western-themed look in the movie, this Barbie doll ($50) features blond hair and a pink denim outfit. It consists of a sleeveless crop vest, wide-legged star-pattered jeans, a pink bandana and a white cowboy hat with a pink border.

In 2022, WWD reported photos surfacing online of Robbie and Gosling wearing the same old country looks, seemingly filming scenes for the upcoming film.

Ryan Gosling

Ken doll in denim matching set ($50) by Mattel. Mattel/Mega

This collectible Ken doll ($50) draws direct parallels to Gosling’s masculine outfits showcased in the film’s many trailers. The doll is wearing a two-piece denim pant set, which includes a sleeveless denim vest left open, blue jeans and white boxers with the words “Ken” peeping through.

In 2022, Warner Bros. offered a first look at Gosling’s role as Ken in the film, tweeting a picture of him wearing the exact same outfit and embracing the same icy blond hair.

Issa Rae

President Barbie in pink and gold dress ($50) by Mattel. Mattel/Mega

This regal collectible Barbie doll ($50) is loosely inspired by President Barbie in the film, which is portrayed by Issa Rae. The doll is wearing a ballroom-style gown with gold-foil-like accents and a pink satin sash that reads “President.”

Rae, who is the creator of HBO’s “Insecure” and “Rap Sh!t,” outfits the same ensemble in the trailers for the film.

Simu Liu

Ken Doll in white and gold tracksuit ($50) by Mattel. Mattel/Mega

Simu Liu also has his own Barbie Ken collectible ($50), which features a toy-inspired version of him in a white-and-gold tracksuit with gold details on the arms and gold boarding on the pants legs.

Liu was seen embracing the ’70s look in a trailer for the film, which showed him, Robbie and Rae at a disco party.