×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: June 15, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Inside the Fendi Men’s Spring 2024 Show at the Brand’s Factory

Business

West Coast Port Labor Deal Struck

Pop Culture

MSCHF’s Microscopic ‘Louis Vuitton’ Handbag Up for Auction

Margot Robbie Shines in Sculpted Schiaparelli Minidress at ‘Asteroid City’ Premiere

The actress appears in the film, which is directed by Wes Anderson.

Margot Robbie at the premiere of "Asteroid City" on June 13 in New York City.
Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023
Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023
Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023
Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023
View ALL 32 Photos

Margot Robbie made a regal arrival to the “Asteroid City” New York premiere on Tuesday, wearing a sculpted look by Schiaparelli.

Related Galleries

The actress’ ensemble featured a molded corset overtop of a pleated skirt from the brand’s spring 2023 couture collection.

Margot Robbie at the premiere of "Asteroid City" on June 13 in New York City.
Margot Robbie at the premiere of “Asteroid City” on June 13 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

Robbie collaborated with stylist Andrew Mukamal on her look. Mukamal also outfitted her for Chanel’s 2024 resort fashion show in May, the 2023 Met Gala that same month and CinemaCon 2023 in April.

The Schiaparelli dress has been quite popular among other stars — Mariah Carey wore the same style paired with a gold pleated skirt while performing at Usher’s Lovers and Friends Festival in May.

Margot Robbie at the premiere of "Asteroid City" on June 13 in New York City.
Margot Robbie at the premiere of “Asteroid City” on June 13 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

Robbie, who stars in the film, has also been promoting her upcoming “Barbie” movie, which will see her play the iconic doll alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken.

For the “Barbie” promo tour, Robbie has been wearing a lot of Barbiecore-themed looks. Her most recent pink look was on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Monday, where she wore a formfitting Valentino logo minidress with half-sleeves.

Margot Robbie at the premiere of "Asteroid City" on June 13 in New York City.
Margot Robbie at the premiere of “Asteroid City” on June 13 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

“Asteroid City” is about a 1955 Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention that suddenly becomes disrupted by world-shaking events. The film, which premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May and will hit the theaters on June 23, stars Robbie, Scarlet Johansson, Tom Hanks and Jason Schwartzman.

Chanel Tribeca Lunch

Inside Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Luncheon

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad