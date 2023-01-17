×
Margot Robbie Wears ’90s-Inspired Baby Blue Versace Dress at ‘Babylon’ Australia Premiere

The actress is continuing her movie tour for the film "Babylon," which also stars Brad Pitt, Toby Maguire and Jovan Adepo.

Margot Robbie at the Australian premiere of "Babylon" on Jan. 16 in Sydney.
Margot Robbie at the Australian premiere of "Babylon" on Jan. 16 in Sydney. Getty Images

Margot Robbie made a springtime-themed arrival to the “Babylon” Australian movie premiere on Tuesday in Sydney. To the red carpet, Robbie arrived in a dazzling Versace gown.

Margot Robbie at the Australian premiere of "Babylon" on Jan. 16 in Sydney.

Margot Robbie at the Australian premiere of “Babylon” on Jan. 16 in Sydney.

Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

The gown included a formfitting corset like bodice with special Versace hardware detailing on the straps. The skirt of her gown had dramatic draping and a thigh-high side slit adorned with standout red lace, perhaps paying homage to the fiery red dress Robbie wears in the movie.

The Versace gown is inspired by the Versace dress supermodel Carla Bruni wore at an after party hosted by the fashion house at The Ritz in 1995. Bruni also walked the summer 1995 catwalk in a coordinating baby blue dress.

Margot Robbie at the Australian premiere of "Babylon" on Jan. 16 in Sydney.

Margot Robbie at the Australian premiere of “Babylon” on Jan. 16 in Sydney.

Getty Images

Robbie was styled by Kate Young, who has also outfitted Michelle Williams, Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lawrence. For hair, Robbie wore her signature honey-blonde tresses in a middle part, with wavy tendrils framing her face. She opted for a red-carpet-ready makeup look, which included a glossy nude lip, bright blush and a touch of pink eye shadow. To complete her soft aesthetic ensemble, she wore a pair of matching light blue open-toed heels.

Margot Robbie at the Australian premiere of "Babylon" on Jan. 16 in Sydney.

Margot Robbie at the Australian premiere of “Babylon” on Jan. 16 in Sydney.

Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

The actress joined her other cast mates on the movie premiere’s red carpet, including, Diego Calva, Samara Weaving and Phoebe Tonkin. Calva went a monochromatic route, wearing a tan suit with multiple pockets, white button-up shirt and a pair of deep brown boots.

“Babylon” also stars Brad Pitt, Toby Maguire and Jovan Adepo. The plot centers around the plights and triumphs of Hollywood stars, directors and producers during the late ’20s shift from silent to sound films.

Robbie most recently channeled the anticipated character she is set to play in “Barbie” — alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken — wearing a pink chevron Chanel gown at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10. She received a nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture in the Musical or Comedy category for her role in “Babylon” at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

