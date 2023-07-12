Margot Robbie’s Schiaparelli Dress From ‘Barbie’ Los Angeles Premiere Generated $2.1 Million in Media Impact Value

Margot Robbie‘s appearance at the “Barbie” premiere in Los Angeles on Monday has generated $2.1 million in media impact value for Schiaparelli, according to Launchmetrics.

Robbie, who is the leading star in the doll-centered movie, arrived on the pink carpet in a black sparkling gown created by the Italian fashion house, which paid homage to the ’60s’ “Solo in the Spotlight” Barbie. The haute couture strapless number featured a mermaid-style silhouette with a flounce hem, decorated with a red rosette.

Margot Robbie at the premiere of “Barbie” in Los Angeles on July 9. Christopher Polk for WWD

Robbie made a big impression in the dress — Launchmetrics said the look’s media impact value equated to more than half of Schiaparelli’s fall 2023 show in March, which generated $4.1 million in MIV.

On Monday, Schiaparelli posted a video to its official Instagram page detailing the creation of the special dress, which Robbie opted to pair with Lorraine Schwartz diamonds.

Throughout the “Barbie” press tour, Robbie has worked with stylist Andrew Mukamal on her outfits. The actress also referenced a Barbie doll at the film’s Mexico City photo call on Sunday, where she donned an Emilio Pucci minidress that channeled Mattel’s 1992 “Totally Hair” Barbie.

In anticipation of the film’s premiere, which will come to theaters July 21, other Barbie-themed projects are also generating attention. As reported by WWD in June, Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse is listed on Airbnb. Available on July 17 for rental and bookings, the pink pad is an ocean-front mansion with an outdoor disco-themed dance floor. In the first two weeks of the Airbnb announcement, it brought in $12.3 million in MIV to the company.

The real-life Malibu Barbie DreamHouse. courtesy photo

Launchmetrics is a data and technology company. Media impact value is a Launchmetrics’ tool meant to help gauge the impact of media placements and mentions across fashion, luxury and beauty industries.