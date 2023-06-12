Mariah Carey Performs at L.A.’s Pride in the Park in Sculpted Metal Breastplate and Sequin Skirt

Mariah Carey gleamed during her performance at the Los Angeles Pride in the Park event on Sunday.

Carey arrived in a chrome-sculpted breastplate paired with a shimmering silver sequin maxiskirt with a high-side slit. The singer completed her ensemble with silver platform heels and coordinating shining jewelry.

Mariah Carey at L.A. Pride in the Park on June 10 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Variety

While on stage, Carey performed some of her most iconic hits, including “Like That,” “We Belong Together” and “It’s a Wrap,” which recently went viral on TikTok.

The singer just wrapped up a performance at Usher’s Lovers and Friends Festival in May, wearing a strapless corset top and gold pleated miniskirt. The Schiaparelli look was from the brand’s spring 2023 haute couture collection.

Mariah Carey at L.A. Pride in the Park on June 10 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

In 2021, Carey released a Pride Month merchandise collection inspired by her music catalogue. The collection included baseball hats, face masks, socks, a “shade” rainbow fan and a T-shirt designed with the name “Billie,” after Carey’s character in the 2001 film “Glitter.”

Mariah Carey at L.A. Pride in the Park on June 10 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Variety

The L.A. Pride in the Park Parade and Festival is one of the largest Pride celebrations in the U.S. The event was first organized on June 28, 1970, by nonprofit Christopher Street West to commemorate the Stonewall Rebellion. Held in L.A.’s State Historic Park, this year’s celebration also included performances by Megan Thee Stallion.