Monday's Digital Daily: March 20, 2023

Moschino at Juncture as Jeremy Scott Exits Brand

Rent That Dress From BCBGMaxAzria

A Look Back at Jeremy Scott’s First Moschino Collection

Mark Twain Prize 2023’s Standout Style Moments Include Jennifer Aniston in Tailored Suit and Drew Barrymore With Floral Lace Dress

The event, which honored Adam Sandler's outstanding achievements in comedy, also featured Ben Stiller, Conan O'Brien, Chris Rock and Idina Menzel as attendees.

Jennifer Aniston and Drew Barrymore at the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor on March 19 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 19: Jennifer Aniston and Drew Barrymore attend the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 19: Drew Barrymore attends the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 19: Ben Stiller, Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 19: Idina Menzel attends the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
Held on Sunday in Washington, D.C, the 2023 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, which honored Adam Sandler for his outstanding achievement in comedy, was a scene for standout dressing.

The gala included fellow entertainers such as Jennifer Aniston, Ben Stiller, Drew Barrymore, Chris Rock and more. Previous award recipients include David Letterman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart. The show will be broadcasted on CNN on March 26 at 8 p.m. ET. 

Here, WWD looks at some of the fashion from the occasion. Read on for more.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston and Drew Barrymore at the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor on March 19 in Washington, DC.
Jennifer Aniston and Drew Barrymore

To join Drew Barrymore and other A-list stars at the event on Sunday, Jennifer Aniston opted for an all-black ensemble. The actress wore a tuxedo blazer by Saint Laurent. The jacket featured sharp details, including padded shoulders, a single-breasted silhouette and satin-trimmed peak lapels. Aniston finished off her power suit look with tights and round-toe heels.

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore at the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor on March 19 in Washington, DC.
Drew Barrymore Getty Images

Drew Barrymore embraced daintiness and frills, arriving on the red carpet wearing Needle & Thread’s Primrose gown. The black lace dress had cutouts on her shoulders and a bowtie detail adorning her neck. Embroidered with black botanical designs, the gown featured a tiered skirt and was held together with a shiny black belt around her waist.

Idina Menzel

Idina Menzel at the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor on March 19 in Washington, DC.
Idina Menzel Getty Images

For the event, Idina Menzel looked to Lela Rose, wearing a piece from the designer’s pre-fall 2023 collection. The off-the-shoulder sweater dress featured brown and black stripes. Menzel was outfitted by Tara Swennen. Swennen has also put together looks for Shailene Woodley, Allison Janney and Sarah Michelle Gellar.  

Jackie Sandler

Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler at the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor on March 19 in Washington, DC.
Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler Getty Images

Jackie Sandler took on the Barbiecore trend to join others in supporting her husband, Adam Sandler, who received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the event. Jackie’s Valentino power suit included a double-breasted jacket and straight-leg trousers. She coordinated her look with shiny, pointy-toe pink pumps.

