Marsai Martin Brings Ethereal Glamour in Floral Dress to Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards 2023

Marsai Martin arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on Thursday, wearing an ethereal floral dress.

In honor of this year’s awards ceremony, the actress wore a white floral print minidress with statement tulle sleeves creating an angelic-like appearance. Martin coordinated the dress with pointed-toe white pumps.

Marsai Martin at the Essence 16th annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards on March 9 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Martin is best known for her role in the ABC sitcom “Black-ish,” which ran from 2014 to 2022. The show had its series finale in April. Martin played the character Diane Johnson in what became her breakout role, resulting in three awards from the NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and two nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Although “Black-ish” concluded its eight-year run in 2022, Martin has kept herself busy. In November, she appeared in Rihanna’s latest video project for her Fenty intimates and apparel line Savage x Fenty: Vol. 4. Martin was decked out in the video wearing a leopard-print jumpsuit with a crisscross neckline and black opera gloves, as she posed alongside Bella Poarch.

Last fall, Martin also starred in the six-part docuseries “The Hair Tales.” The project followed six women as they discussed their relationship with their hair. “The Hair Tales” was produced by famed talk-show host, actress and media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

Martin is in production to provide voiceover work for “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie.”

Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards recognizes Black women who are actors, directors, producers, screenwriters and showrunners who create work honoring the depth of Black women’s lived experiences. This year’s awards ceremony honored Sheryl Lee Ralph, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Tara Duncan, Dominique Thorne and Danielle Deadwyler. This year’s event was sponsored by Coca-Cola and Netflix’s “Queen Charlotte.”