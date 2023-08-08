Martha Stewart Embraces Crochet Trends in Brunello Cucinelli Skirt Set at MAGIC Keynote Conversation in Las Vegas

Martha Stewart opted for a summer-themed ensemble to the MAGIC, Project and Sourcing Keynote Conversation in Las Vegas on Monday, wearing a breezy cutout set.

Stewart’s outfit details included an oversize white sweater with a matching midi skirt by Brunello Cucinelli, both featuring a crochet net-like pattern. For a touch of color, she completed her outfit with a pair of Dylan pumps in beige straw metal lambskin by Clergerie.

Martha Stewart Getty Images

Stewart was the keynote speaker for the apparel trade show event, which includes Project, Sourcing at MAGIC and MAGIC. At the discussion, which was moderated by WWD executive editor Booth Moore, the star talked about her decades-long career, her many roles and her appearance on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue in May.

Martha Stewart (L) and Booth Moore during the keynote conversation at the MAGIC, Project and Sourcing on Monday in Las Vegas. Getty Images

The cover marked the issue’s oldest cover model ever, showcasing Stewart in a plunging one piece bathing suit by Monday Swimwear, paired with a yellow-gold billowy cover-up from Torse Creations.

Martha Stewart Getty Images

“My motto has always been: ‘when you’re through changing, you’re through,’ so I thought, why not be up for this opportunity of a lifetime? I hope this cover inspires you to challenge yourself to try new things, no matter what stage of life you are in. Changing, evolving, and being fearless — those are all very good things, indeed,” part of Stewart’s Instagram caption read in May regarding the news.

Things don’t plan to slow down any time soon for the seasoned star, who just celebrated turning 82 on Aug. 3. In July, Stewart appeared alongside social media star Bretman Rock in Maybelline’s latest campaign, where the pair modeled the brand’s Falsies Surreal mascara.