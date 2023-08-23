Martha Stewart Recalls How a ‘Raggedy’ Chloé Denim Dress Inspired Her to Design a ‘Simpler’ Sold-out QVC Version

Martha Stewart made an unlikely match on Monday, unintentionally wearing the same Chloé denim dress as her fellow dinner guest.

The star opened up about the styling encounter on her official Instagram page on Tuesday, sharing a photo where she and Susan Dunning, a public relations and marketing executive, can be seen posing in the shift dress.

“@susanmagrino7 and I had dinner tonight at her house with her husband Jim Dunning. Funnily enough we both wore the same Chloé denim dress!” part of Stewart’s caption read.

The Chloé minidress featured a bateau neckline, a ’60s-inspired shift silhouette and exposed raw edges. Both of the women paired their classic denim dress with casual footwear. Stewart wore a pair of tan Skechers sandals from her latest collaboration with the brand and Dunning wore a pair of white wingtip Cole Haan Oxford shoes.

In the photo caption, Stewart also revealed how she created an affordable version of the designer dress for QVC after she realized how mainstream denim was becoming in the luxury fashion world.

“Years ago in the very beginning of high-end designers discovering denim as a chic fabric for high fashion, this dress, with its raggedy unfinished hems, heavily outlined seams and facings, found its way to expensive @Chloe boutiques. It was snapped up and denim continued to find its way into every atelier of most designers,” her caption continued.

In 2017, the multihyphenate collaborated with QVC on her own line, which featured striped tops, patchwork jeans, billowy shawls and a denim shift dress. Stewart unveiled select items of her fashion line on QVC’s cable channel that same year.

The Martha Stewart short-sleeve denim shift dress, available on QVC. Courtesy of QVC

Inspired by Chloé’s design, Stewart’s QVC denim shift dress includes decorative exposed stitching along the neckline and shoulders, as well as functional hip pockets.

“I loved it so much that I made a much simpler version for QVC where it sold out again and again,” Stewart added.