×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: May 15, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Lagos Space Programme Wins International Woolmark Prize

Fashion

Contemporary Outerwear for Fall 2023

Fashion

Valentino Returning to Milan Men’s Fashion Week

How Martha Stewart Went From Chanel Model to Oldest Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue Cover Star at 81

At 81, she's the oldest model to grace the cover.

American media mogul and businesswoman, model Martha Stewart young, in a red dress, stands in a kitchen, August 1976. Behind her is a table set with plates, wine, glasses, and a centerpiece while on the counter in front of her is a serving tray of tomato appetizers. (Photo by Susan Wood/Getty Images)
American media mogul and businesswoman Martha Stewart, in a red dress, stands in a kitchen, August 1976. Getty Images

Long before she had her own television show, Martha Stewart modeled for brands including Chanel and Clairol.

Now, at 81, she’s the oldest model to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated’s annual Swimsuit Issue. “I don’t think about age very much,” Stewart told the publication. “But I thought that this is kind of historic.”

Early Modeling Career

Stewart began modeling in her teens and had a contract with Ford Models. It was then that she began appearing in television commercials and magazine advertisements. Her clients included Unilever and Tareyton cigarettes.

Related Galleries

In the early ’60s, Stewart put herself through university at Barnard College in New York City. Modeling gigs helped her pay her tuition.

“I got enough modeling jobs at $50 an hour — which was a lot of money at that time,” Stewart said in “Makers,” a 2013 PBS documentary.

Stewart even posed for one of the biggest names in fashion: Chanel. She later told André Leon Talley on an episode of “The Martha Stewart Show” that she still owns the Chanel garments she modeled decades earlier.

Building a Lifestyle Empire

Modeling gave way to Stewart’s future career as a homemaking expert. While working as a model in Europe, Stewart studied Italian, German and French cuisine.

Cooking quickly became one of Stewart’s biggest passions, and in 1976, she opened a catering company with a friend from her modeling days, Norma Collier. The recipes Stewart honed as a caterer became the basis for her first cookbook, 1982’s “Entertaining.”

American media mogul and businesswoman Martha Stewart kneads flour in a fully-stocked kitchen, August 1976. (Photo by Susan Wood/Getty Images)
Martha Stewart in 1976. Getty Images

Return to Modeling

For decades, Stewart has mastered the DIY domain, launching television shows, home product lines and podcasts.

Martha Stewart in the 1980s. Everett

“Age is not the determining factor in terms of friendship or in terms of success, but what people do, how people think, how people act, that’s what’s important and not your age,” Stewart told Sports Illustrated.

For Stewart’s Sports Illustrated shoot, Stewart traveled to the beaches of the Dominican Republic to model 10 different swimwear looks. She joins Megan Fox, Kim Petras and Brooks Nader as this year’s Swimsuit Issue cover stars.

Sports Illustrated isn’t Stewart’s only modeling gig this year. In March, she launched a collection with Skechers and modeled the collaboration in an ad campaign for the sneakers.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Martha Stewart Modeling Career: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to Chanel

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Martha Stewart Modeling Career: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to Chanel

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Martha Stewart Modeling Career: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to Chanel

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Martha Stewart Modeling Career: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to Chanel

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Martha Stewart Modeling Career: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to Chanel

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Martha Stewart Modeling Career: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to Chanel

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Martha Stewart Modeling Career: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to Chanel

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Martha Stewart Modeling Career: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to Chanel

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Martha Stewart Modeling Career: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to Chanel

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Martha Stewart Modeling Career: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to Chanel

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Martha Stewart Modeling Career: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to Chanel

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Martha Stewart Modeling Career: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to Chanel

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Martha Stewart Modeling Career: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to Chanel

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Martha Stewart Modeling Career: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to Chanel

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Martha Stewart Modeling Career: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to Chanel

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Martha Stewart Modeling Career: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to Chanel

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Martha Stewart Modeling Career: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to Chanel

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Martha Stewart Modeling Career: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to Chanel

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Martha Stewart Modeling Career: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to Chanel

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Martha Stewart Modeling Career: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to Chanel

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Martha Stewart Modeling Career: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to Chanel

Hot Summer Bags

Martha Stewart Modeling Career: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to Chanel

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Martha Stewart Modeling Career: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to Chanel

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Martha Stewart Modeling Career: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to Chanel

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Martha Stewart Modeling Career: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to Chanel

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Martha Stewart Modeling Career: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to Chanel

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Martha Stewart Modeling Career: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to Chanel

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Martha Stewart Modeling Career: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to Chanel

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Martha Stewart Modeling Career: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to Chanel

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Martha Stewart Modeling Career: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to Chanel

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Martha Stewart Modeling Career: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to Chanel

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Martha Stewart Modeling Career: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Martha Stewart Modeling Career: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to Chanel

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Martha Stewart Modeling Career: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to Chanel

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Martha Stewart Modeling Career: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to Chanel

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Martha Stewart Modeling Career: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to Chanel

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Martha Stewart Modeling Career: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to Chanel

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Martha Stewart Modeling Career: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to Chanel

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Martha Stewart Modeling Career: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to Chanel

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Martha Stewart Modeling Career: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to Chanel

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Martha Stewart Modeling Career: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to Chanel

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad