Martha Stewart Illuminates at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Release Party in Starburst Sequin Jenny Packham Gown

At 81, the famed star is the oldest person to ever appear on the cover of the publication's annual swimsuit issue.

Martha Stewart at the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party on May 18 in New York City.
Kim Petras
Megan Fox and Martha Stewart
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox
Brooks Nader
Martha Stewart brought cover-star energy to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party on Thursday in New York City, wearing a golden Jenny Packham gown from the designer’s fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection.

The long-sleeve number featured gold and bronze starburst sequins along with gathered fabric near her torso.

Martha Stewart at the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party on May 18 in New York City.
Martha Stewart at the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party on May 18 in New York City. Getty Images for Sports Illustra

Prada shoes and Harry Winston jewelry completed her ensemble.

Stewart appears on the cover of the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which includes other stars Kim Petras, Megan Fox and Brooks Nader. At 81, Stewart is the oldest to ever grace the cover.

Megan Fox and Martha Stewart at the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party on May 18 in New York City.
Megan Fox and Martha Stewart at the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party on May 18 in New York City. Lexie Moreland for WWD

In the photos, the entrepreneur can be seen wearing a metallic one-piece swimsuit with a black border, a statement red one-piece with a plunging neckline and a white swimsuit with a beige kimono overtop.

Martha Stewart at the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party on May 18 in New York City.
Martha Stewart at the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party on May 18 in New York City. Lexie Moreland for WWD

“My motto has always been: ‘when you’re through changing, you’re through,’ so I thought, why not be up for this opportunity of a lifetime? I hope this cover inspires you to challenge yourself to try new things, no matter what stage of life you are in. Changing, evolving and being fearless — those are all very good things, indeed,” part of Stewart’s Instagram caption read on Tuesday.

Martha Stewart is a widely known television personality, writer and businesswoman. She started her career as a model, for brands including Clairol and Chanel, and had a contract with Ford Models.

