Why Australian Soccer Star Mary Fowler Wears Gloves and Everything Else You Need to Know About the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Player

Mary Fowler lead the Australian national team to victory Monday during the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Fowler, who plays as both a forward and midfielder, helped the Matildas — the colloquial name for Oz’s female football squad — beat Canada 4-0 after she scored a goal during the game’s second half.

Fowler, who has been described by team captain Sam Kerr as “the next big thing,” officially went pro in 2019. When the 20-year-old isn’t repping her home country on the field, Fowler plays for the English team Manchester City, which she joined in 2022.

Fowler’s impressive plays weren’t the only thing that caught the crowd’s attention. It was also her peculiar accessory, a pair of black knit gloves, that sparked fans’ curiosity.

In a recent interview with The Australian, Fowler explained why gloves are integral to her performance. Fowler explained that she began wearing them to play when she relocated from Australia to England, citing the latter country’s frigid temperatures. It’s currently winter in Australia, which explains why she’s worn them during the World Cup.

Mary Fowler during a match between Canada and Australia at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Melbourne, Australia, on July 31. Getty Images

Fowler also decided to continue wearing gloves because she likes how they feel on her skin, according to her interview with The Australian.

Fowler got her start in the pro leagues playing for Adelaide United. She briefly transferred to France’s Montpellier HSC before settling with Manchester City. In 2019, Fowler was the youngest player at the Women’s World Cup in France, where she also played for the Australian squad.

Mary Fowler during a match between Canada and Australia at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Melbourne, Australia, on July 31. CameraSport via Getty Images

The following year, Fowler represented her nation again for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Beijing. During the quarterfinals, where Australia played against Great Britain, Fowler scored a goal in the game’s final minutes, solidifying her team’s spot in the semifinals.

Although the Australian team was eliminated after losing to the U.S., Fowler’s performance earned her a spot on ESPN’s 21 Under 21 list, which ranks the best young athletes in the world.