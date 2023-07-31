Mary J. Blige Takes the Stage at Blue Note Jazz Festival in Denim Patchwork Print With Matching Bustier and Shorts From M05CH1N0 Jeans

Mary J. Blige appeared in Napa, California, on Friday night, performing at the Blue Note Jazz Festival. She headlined the three-day event, which also featured acts like Nas and Chance the Rapper.

Blige wore a matching M05CH1N0 Jeans set with a denim patchwork print. Her ensemble included a pair of short shorts, a bustier bra and a mid-length jacket, as well as a pair of thigh-high boots. She accessorized with large hoop earrings by Sister Love and a diamond-encrusted chain.

The Queen of R&B was dressed by stylist Jeremy Haynes, whose other celebrity clients include Usher, Monica and Ari Lennox.

Mary J. Blige Getty Images

Blige wore her bleach-blond braids in a high updo courtesy of hairdresser Tym Wallace. Meanwhile, the singer sported purple eyeshadow and a nude lip done by Merrell Hollis.

M05CH1N0 Jeans is a line from Moschino, inspired by the 1986 Moschino Jeans collection, which debuted along with the brand’s pre-fall 2023 collection.

Moschino’s former creative director, Jeremy Scott, stepped down from his role in March 2023. During his decade-long tenure at the Italian label, the designer crafted campy collections inspired by McDonald’s, Barbie and Spongebob Squarepants. Moschino has yet to reveal Scott’s successor.

Mary J. Blige Getty Images

This has been a busy year for Blige. She released her first children’s book, “Mary Can!” in March. Two months later, she staged the second annual Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit, which was held in Atlanta.

More recently, Blige collaborated with Lifetime to turn two of her hit songs into television movies. “Real Love” and “Strength of a Woman” both premiered in June.

Blige currently appears on the Starz crime drama “Power Book: Ghost,” a spin-off of the network’s hit series, “Power.” The third season of “Power Book: Ghost” debuted in 2023.

The singer also hosts her own talk show on BET, titled “The Wine Down With Mary J. Blige,” where she had chatted with celebrity guests including 50 Cent, Yung Miami and Taraji P. Henson.