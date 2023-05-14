×
Mary J. Blige Embraces Double Denim Trend in Bronx and Banco Set at Strength of a Woman Festival 2023

The third day of the summit also saw appearances from Ciara and Marsai Martin.

Mary J. Blige at the Strength of a Woman Festival in Atlanta on May 13.
Mary J. Blige at the Strength of a Woman Festival in Atlanta on May 13. Getty Images

Mary J. Blige attended the third day of her Strength of a Woman Festival in Atlanta on Saturday.

The acclaimed songstress donned a head-to-toe denim ensemble by Bronx and Banco, which included a cropped corset bralette with grommet straps, high-waisted shorts with the label’s ‘BB’ logo, and thigh-high slouch boots. She accessorized with layers of necklaces, bracelets and rings.

Blige embraced one of the spring’s biggest trends, denim on denim, which appeared on a variety of runways including Blumarine, Chloé and Bally last fall.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 13: Mary J. Blige speaks onstage during the Strength of a Woman's Summit in Partnership with Mary J. Blige, Pepsi, and Live Nation Urban at AmericasMart Atlanta on May 13, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit)
Mary J. Blige at the Strength of a Woman Festival in Atlanta on May 13. Getty Images

Blige wore her balayage tresses in voluminous waves. For makeup, she sported a smokey eye along with a glossy nude lip.

The singer spoke with with financial literacy experts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings of Earn Your Leisure, a podcast network that highlights content creators focusing on business and entrepreneurship.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 13: Mary J. Blige speaks onstage during the Strength of a Woman's Summit in Partnership with Mary J. Blige, Pepsi, and Live Nation Urban at AmericasMart Atlanta on May 13, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit)
Mary J. Blige at the Strength of a Woman Festival in Atlanta on May 13. Getty Images for Strength Of A W

On Saturday, the summit also saw appearances from Marsai Martin, Ciara and “Pose” star Angelica Ross.

In partnership with Blige and Pepsi, the Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit is a four-day event held in Atlanta that consists of concerts, comedy shows and panels. With a focus on female empowerment and community building, the event held from Thursday to Sunday includes performances by Lauryn Hill, the Sunday Service Collective, Mike Epps, Busta Rhymes and more.

“Having the opportunity to continue to uplift, inspire and build amongst a community of women is the reason why we created this festival,” Blige said in a statement.

