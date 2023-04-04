Mary J. Blige Does Power Dressing With Pinstripes on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

Mary J. Blige took power dressing to Monday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

The R&B singer appeared on the morning show in an off-the-shoulder black jumpsuit with white pinstripes. She paired the look with standout jewelry, including layered necklaces and wore her blond hair in curls. Blige completed the look with a pair of gold sandals.

As of recently, the star has worked with Maurícía Henry and Jeremy Haynes on her looks.

While on the morning talk show, Blige and Barrymore had a candid conversation about trauma, divorce and self-confidence. Blige also talked about her newly released children’s book, “Mary Can!,” which empowers young children to pursue their dreams. Fellow rapper Remy Ma and her daughter also joined the show as a surprise to Blige.

Blige is preparing to present her second annual Strength of a Woman Festival in Atlanta from May 11 to 14. In partnership with Pepsi, the event will include performances by Summer Walker, Lauryn Hill, Mike Epps, panels and more.

The singer, who stars in the Starz series “Power Book II: Ghost,” is also releasing two Lifetime original movies inspired by her hit songs “Real Love” and “Strength of a Woman.”

Drew Barrymore, Mary J. Blige, Remy Ma and her daughter on the April 3 episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show.” COURTESY OF CBS

Blige has delivered consistent fashion looks while showcasing her upcoming works. Last week to “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” she went full leopard-pattered in a midi dress, pantaboots and elbow-length gloves. Earlier this month, to an episode of the “Sherri” show, she was donned head-to-toe in Balmain, including a black moto-style leather jacket.