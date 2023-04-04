×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: April 4, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

L’Oréal Signs Deal to Acquire Aesop

Business

Clergerie Files for Court Protection, Seeks Buyer

Fashion

New Legislation Threatens the Future of Los Angeles’ Fashion District

Mary J. Blige Does Power Dressing With Pinstripes on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

The award-winning singer continues to promote her latest projects, including her children's book "Mary Can!"

Mary J. Blige on the April 3 episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show."
Mary J. Blige on the April 3 episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show." COURTESY OF CBS

Mary J. Blige took power dressing to Monday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

The R&B singer appeared on the morning show in an off-the-shoulder black jumpsuit with white pinstripes. She paired the look with standout jewelry, including layered necklaces and wore her blond hair in curls. Blige completed the look with a pair of gold sandals.

Mary J. Blige on the April 3 episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show."
Mary J. Blige on the April 3 episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show.” COURTESY OF CBS

As of recently, the star has worked with Maurícía Henry and Jeremy Haynes on her looks.

Related Galleries

While on the morning talk show, Blige and Barrymore had a candid conversation about trauma, divorce and self-confidence. Blige also talked about her newly released children’s book, “Mary Can!,” which empowers young children to pursue their dreams. Fellow rapper Remy Ma and her daughter also joined the show as a surprise to Blige.

Mary J. Blige on the April 3 episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show."
Mary J. Blige on the April 3 episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show.” COURTESY OF CBS

Blige is preparing to present her second annual Strength of a Woman Festival in Atlanta from May 11 to 14. In partnership with Pepsi, the event will include performances by Summer Walker, Lauryn Hill, Mike Epps, panels and more.

The singer, who stars in the Starz series “Power Book II: Ghost,” is also releasing two Lifetime original movies inspired by her hit songs “Real Love” and “Strength of a Woman.”

(L-R) Drew Barrymore, Mary J. Blige, Remy Ma and her daughter on the April 3 episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show."
Drew Barrymore, Mary J. Blige, Remy Ma and her daughter on the April 3 episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show.” COURTESY OF CBS

Blige has delivered consistent fashion looks while showcasing her upcoming works. Last week to “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” she went full leopard-pattered in a midi dress, pantaboots and elbow-length gloves. Earlier this month, to an episode of the “Sherri” show, she was donned head-to-toe in Balmain, including a black moto-style leather jacket.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad