Mary J. Blige Delivers Gold Glamour in Embellished Dress and Statement Hat at Grammy Awards 2023

Mary J. Blige made a striking appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. The singer graced the stage for the award show wearing a sparkling gold dress.

The details of Blige’s dress included gold-colored embellishments throughout, a plunging neckline and a high slit. The gold details were in an assortment of shapes and sizes, giving an artistic effect. She coordinated the look with a pair of matching sheer gloves, which had nails attached.

Mary J. Blige performs onstage during the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for The Recording A

Blige completed her ensemble with an oversize oval hat tilted to the side. She accessorized with over-the-knee black boots and dangling earrings.

When it came to hair, Blige opted for a ponytail. For her makeup, Blige wore a hint of gold eye shadow, defined lashes and a glossy pink lip.

Mary J. Blige performs onstage during the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for The Recording A

Blige took the stage to perform her song “Good Morning Gorgeous.” Just last month, the singer celebrated her 52nd birthday in a Matthew Reisman minidress and René Caovilla sandals. Overtop, she went winter-ready in a Konstantine Furs coat. The R&B icon is nominated for Record of the Year for “Good Morning Gorgeous” and Album of the Year for “Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe).” After more than three decades of topping the charts, Mary J. Blige closed her Good Morning Gorgeous tour in December—her first headlining tour in 5 years.

Mary J. Blige performs onstage during the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for The Recording A

The Grammy Awards recognize outstanding recordings, compositions and musical artists over the past year. Comedian Trevor Noah served as host for the third consecutive year. Some of the nominees included Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Adele and Brandi Carlile.

