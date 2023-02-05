×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: February 6, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

‘That Radical, Rebellious Spirit Set Him Apart’

Eye

All the Looks From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Fashion

Prabal Gurung Creates Goddess Gown for Kelsea Ballerini

Mary J. Blige Delivers Gold Glamour in Embellished Dress and Statement Hat at Grammy Awards 2023

The singer performed her confidence-filled anthem "Good Morning Gorgeous" from her latest album.

Mary J. Blige performs onstage during the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Violet Chachki and Gottmikat
Doja Cat
View ALL 69 Photos

Mary J. Blige made a striking appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. The singer graced the stage for the award show wearing a sparkling gold dress.

The details of Blige’s dress included gold-colored embellishments throughout, a plunging neckline and a high slit. The gold details were in an assortment of shapes and sizes, giving an artistic effect. She coordinated the look with a pair of matching sheer gloves, which had nails attached.

Mary J. Blige performs onstage during the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.
Mary J. Blige performs onstage during the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for The Recording A

Blige completed her ensemble with an oversize oval hat tilted to the side. She accessorized with over-the-knee black boots and dangling earrings.

Related Galleries

When it came to hair, Blige opted for a ponytail. For her makeup, Blige wore a hint of gold eye shadow, defined lashes and a glossy pink lip.

Mary J. Blige performs onstage during the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.
Mary J. Blige performs onstage during the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for The Recording A

Blige took the stage to perform her song “Good Morning Gorgeous.” Just last month, the singer celebrated her 52nd birthday in a Matthew Reisman minidress and René Caovilla sandals. Overtop, she went winter-ready in a Konstantine Furs coat. The R&B icon is nominated for Record of the Year for “Good Morning Gorgeous” and Album of the Year for “Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe).” After more than three decades of topping the charts, Mary J. Blige closed her Good Morning Gorgeous tour in December—her first headlining tour in 5 years.

Mary J. Blige performs onstage during the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.
Mary J. Blige performs onstage during the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for The Recording A

The Grammy Awards recognize outstanding recordings, compositions and musical artists over the past year. Comedian Trevor Noah served as host for the third consecutive year. Some of the nominees included Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Adele and Brandi Carlile.

PHOTOS: Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals: All The Looks

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Mary J. Blige Shines in Embellished Gold Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Mary J. Blige Shines in Embellished Gold Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Mary J. Blige Shines in Embellished Gold Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Mary J. Blige Shines in Embellished Gold Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Mary J. Blige Shines in Embellished Gold Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Mary J. Blige Shines in Embellished Gold Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Mary J. Blige Shines in Embellished Gold Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Mary J. Blige Shines in Embellished Gold Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Mary J. Blige Shines in Embellished Gold Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Mary J. Blige Shines in Embellished Gold Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Mary J. Blige Shines in Embellished Gold Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Mary J. Blige Shines in Embellished Gold Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Mary J. Blige Shines in Embellished Gold Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Mary J. Blige Shines in Embellished Gold Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Mary J. Blige Shines in Embellished Gold Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Mary J. Blige Shines in Embellished Gold Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Mary J. Blige Shines in Embellished Gold Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Mary J. Blige Shines in Embellished Gold Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Mary J. Blige Shines in Embellished Gold Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Mary J. Blige Shines in Embellished Gold Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Mary J. Blige Shines in Embellished Gold Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Mary J. Blige Shines in Embellished Gold Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Mary J. Blige Shines in Embellished Gold Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Mary J. Blige Shines in Embellished Gold Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Mary J. Blige Shines in Embellished Gold Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Mary J. Blige Shines in Embellished Gold Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Mary J. Blige Shines in Embellished Gold Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Mary J. Blige Shines in Embellished Gold Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Mary J. Blige Shines in Embellished Gold Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Mary J. Blige Shines in Embellished Gold Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Mary J. Blige Shines in Embellished Gold Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Mary J. Blige Shines in Embellished Gold Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Mary J. Blige Shines in Embellished Gold Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Mary J. Blige Shines in Embellished Gold Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Mary J. Blige Shines in Embellished Gold Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Mary J. Blige Shines in Embellished Gold Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Mary J. Blige Shines in Embellished Gold Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Mary J. Blige Shines in Embellished Gold Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Mary J. Blige Shines in Embellished Gold Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Mary J. Blige Shines in Embellished Gold Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Mary J. Blige Shines in Embellished Gold Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Mary J. Blige Shines in Embellished Gold Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad