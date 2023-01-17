×
Mary J. Blige Channels Showgirl Glamour in Plunging Matthew Reisman Minidress and Sinuous René Caovilla Sandals for Birthday Bash

The singer rang in her 52nd birthday with celebrity friends ranging from Queen Latifah to Fat Joe.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 14: Mary J. Blige during her Birthday Celebration at Cipriani Wall Street on January 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Mary J. Blige Shines in Sequined Mini Dress for 52nd Birthday
Mary J. Blige Shines in Sequined Mini Dress for 52nd Birthday
Mary J. Blige Shines in Sequined David Koma Look for Apple Music Live Performance
Mary J. Blige Shines in Sequined Mini Dress for 52nd Birthday
View ALL 7 Photos

Mary J. Blige arrived at Cipriani Wall Street on Saturday for her 52nd birthday celebration, wearing a winter-ready ensemble.

In honor of her birthday celebration, the Grammy-winning R&B singer wore a sparkling silver sequin minidress with a plunging neckline custom designed by Matthew Reisman paired with a statement floor-length custom chinchilla coat from Konstantine Furs. Blige coordinated the look with strappy-heeled open-toe sandals from René Caovilla and earrings by Lorraine Schwartz and silver statement chains from Pristine Jewelers.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 14: Mary J. Blige during her Birthday Celebration at Cipriani Wall Street on January 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Mary J. Blige WireImage

To create her look for the evening, Blige worked with stylist Mauricia Henry. Henry has been a longtime collaborator with Blige, dressing her in brands including Roberto Cavalli, Louis Vuitton, Tom Ford and Balmain.

For makeup, Blige worked with makeup artist Merrell Hollis to create a dramatic evening look featuring a nude glossy lip, dramatic eyelashes, heavy black eyeliner and shimmering smoky eye shadow. For hair, she worked with Tym Wallace, who gave her a tight updo with her blond hair pinned into an intricate bun on top of her head.

Mary J. Blige first stepped onto the music scene in the late ’80s, and her career took off in the ‘90s with a series of hit songs, including “I’m Goin’ Down,” “Not Gon’ Cry” and “Sweet Thing.”

Last year, Blige kicked off her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour, marking her first headlining tour in five years. Ella Mai and Queen Naija joined her on the tour as supporting acts.

Some of her celebrity friends attending her birthday bash at Cipriani this year were rapper Fat Joe, actress and singer Queen Latifah, singer Usher and stylist Misa Hylton.

Outside of music, Blige also announced the pending release of her first children’s book, “Mary Can!” which will be available on March 28.

