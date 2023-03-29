Mary J. Blige Brings Flair to ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ in Leopard-patterned Body-con Dress, Matching Pantaboots

Mary J. Blige made a case for animal print while appearing on Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Continuing to promote her new book, Blige arrived at the night show in a leopard-patterned midi dress, pantaboots and elbow-length gloves. Blige worked with stylist Jeremy Haynes for her outfit. When it came to hair, Blige opted to wear her blonde tresses parted to one side in a voluminous ponytail.

While on the show, Blige talked about performing at the White House State Dinner, her boots collection and her upcoming projects, including her new children’s book, “Mary Can!”

When asked by the host what one pair of boots she would wear for the rest of her life, Blige couldn’t give a solid answer. “Come on man, I can’t, I could never answer that question. I have 10,000 pairs of boots that I absolutely love. I’m exaggerating but I have a lot of boots,” Blige told Colbert. The award-winning singer is known for embracing boots with her stylish ensembles and in the past has worn boots by Jennifer Le, Giuseppe Zanotti and Balmain.

Blige’s children’s book, released on Tuesday, is an inspirational story about a young girl who proves that anyone can make their dreams come true if they just believe in themselves. It’s based on Blige’s own childhood and adult experiences, with people telling her “no” — which she says only motivates her more. The singer is also gearing up for her second annual Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit, in partnership with Pepsi. Held from May 11 to 14 in Atlanta, the event will include performances by Lucky Daye, Summer Walker and Lauryn Hill, along with a comedy performance by Mike Epps and panel discussions around empowerment.

The singer is also preparing for her final “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour” show on May 12, which is based off of her 14th studio album of the same name. Her recent album also earned her six Grammy nominations at the 2023 Grammy Awards, including one for Album of the Year.