×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: March 29, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Macy’s Jeff Gennette Sets Retirement Date; Tony Spring Moving Up

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Good Weird Aims to Build a Genderless Beauty Hub

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Tiffany’s High Jewelry Growth Plan

Mary J. Blige Brings Flair to ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ in Leopard-patterned Body-con Dress, Matching Pantaboots

The multihyphenate is promoting her children's book "Mary Can!" and her upcoming Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit.

Mary J. Blige on the March 28 episode of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert."
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: Rapper Nicki Minaj attends the Givenchy fashion show during Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week at Pier 26 at Hudson River Park on September 11, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Kate Moss attends the Burberry Womenswear Spring/Summer 2016 show during London Fashion Week at Kensington Gardens on September 21, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Burberry)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: Anne Hathaway attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 11: Singer Rihanna attends the launch of her first visual autobiography, "Rihanna" at Guggenheim Museum on October 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
View ALL 14 Photos

Mary J. Blige made a case for animal print while appearing on Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Mary J. Blige on the March 28 episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Mary J. Blige on the March 28 episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Continuing to promote her new book, Blige arrived at the night show in a leopard-patterned midi dress, pantaboots and elbow-length gloves. Blige worked with stylist Jeremy Haynes for her outfit. When it came to hair, Blige opted to wear her blonde tresses parted to one side in a voluminous ponytail.

Mary J. Blige on the March 28 episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Mary J. Blige on the March 28 episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

While on the show, Blige talked about performing at the White House State Dinner, her boots collection and her upcoming projects, including her new children’s book, “Mary Can!”

Related Galleries

When asked by the host what one pair of boots she would wear for the rest of her life, Blige couldn’t give a solid answer. “Come on man, I can’t, I could never answer that question. I have 10,000 pairs of boots that I absolutely love. I’m exaggerating but I have a lot of boots,” Blige told Colbert. The award-winning singer is known for embracing boots with her stylish ensembles and in the past has worn boots by Jennifer Le, Giuseppe Zanotti and Balmain.

Mary J. Blige on the March 28 episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Mary J. Blige on the March 28 episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Blige’s children’s book, released on Tuesday, is an inspirational story about a young girl who proves that anyone can make their dreams come true if they just believe in themselves. It’s based on Blige’s own childhood and adult experiences, with people telling her “no” — which she says only motivates her more. The singer is also gearing up for her second annual Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit, in partnership with Pepsi. Held from May 11 to 14 in Atlanta, the event will include performances by Lucky Daye, Summer Walker and Lauryn Hill, along with a comedy performance by Mike Epps and panel discussions around empowerment.

The singer is also preparing for her final “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour” show on May 12, which is based off of her 14th studio album of the same name. Her recent album also earned her six Grammy nominations at the 2023 Grammy Awards, including one for Album of the Year.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad