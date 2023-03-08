Mary J. Blige Suits Up in Balmain to Announce Strength of a Woman Festival 2023 Featuring Lauryn Hill: How to Buy Tickets, Dates, Performers and More

Mary J. Blige took an edgy approach to all-black dressing while appearing on Tuesday’s episode of the “Sherri” show in head-to-toe Balmain.

To help celebrate International Women’s Day and explain her new ventures that support women’s empowerment, Blige slipped into a black moto-style leather jacket adorned in gold zippers and buttons along with a matching pair of formfitting pants. Pointed-toe stiletto boots, oversize sunglasses and gold hoop earrings from her brand Sister Love completed her edgy look. Stylist Maurícía Henry outfitted Blige for her talk show appearance.

While on the show, she talked about hosting her new series, “The Wine Down With Mary J. Blige,” acting on Starz show “Power Book: Ghost” and her upcoming Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit.

“It was amazing last year. It sold out in like an hour,” Blige shared on the “Sherri” show about the summit, later adding, “Just the title alone. Strong women. Mother’s Day. Women coming through stuff.”

Mary J. Blige at The Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit gospel brunch on May 8, 2022, in Atlanta. Getty Images for Strength Of A W

Blige announced she was bringing back the summit festival, which she first launched in 2021. According to a press release, the festival will debut on May 11 in Atlanta, including panels, a chance to shop from female-owned businesses and standout musical and comedy performances.

“Having the opportunity to continue to uplift, inspire and build amongst a community of women is the reason why we created this festival,” she said in a statement.

“The Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit is a testament to the power of amplifying Black women and their voices — starting with Mary, someone whose vision and presence has been instrumental in its success,” the senior vice president of PepsiCo industry relations and multicultural development said in a statement.

Presented by Blige and Pepsi, the Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit is a four-day event in Atlanta that features music, comedy and female empowerment and community building. Held from May 11 to 14, the summit will include performances by Summer Walker, the Sunday Service Collective, Mike Epps, Busta Rhymes, Lauryn Hill and more. Tickets can be purchased at SOAWfestival.com, with resale tickets going live Wednesday at noon ET with code SOAW23 and general on-sale beginning Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

Blige continues to have a slew of things in the works that are women-centered. The Grammy-award-winning songstress just launched her own talk show, “The Wine Down With Mary J. Blige,” with new episodes premiering on BET. The first episode debuted on March 1, tapping Taraji P. Henson as a guest. Blige also partnered with female jewelry designer Simone I. Smith to create the jewelry brand Sister Love.