Mary J. Blige Goes Sheer in Flesh-tone Mugler Bodysuit for Strength of a Woman Festival 2023 Kickoff

Mary J. Blige opted for a neutral-themed look for the Strength of a Woman Festival‘s “An Evening With Robert Glasper” on Thursday in Atlanta.

To kick off her annual festival event, Blige arrived wearing a Mugler long-sleeve bodysuit in the shade chocolate and nude 2. She paired the flesh-toned piece with a pair of the brand’s cinched-ankle pants, which feature shapely cutouts on the sides.

Mary J. Blige at the Strength of a Woman Festival’s “An Evening With Robert Glasper” on May 11 in Atlanta. Getty Images for Strength Of A W

Blige opted for gold open-toed heels, sparkling silver accessories and a White Himalayan Niloticus Crocodile Birkin bag.

During the event, the singer, in collaboration with Pepsi Co., awarded $140,000 to Atlanta Community Organizations and a $60,000 2023 HBCU Scholarship. Blige posed with the senior vice president of industry relations and multicultural development at PepsiCo North America, Kent Montgomery.

From left: Kent Montgomery at the Strength of a Woman Festival’s “An Evening With Robert Glasper” on May 11 in Atlanta. Getty Images for Strength Of A W

Blige had another standout fashion moment in recent weeks at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1, where she went blue in a lace high-slit custom Burberry gown with rose patterns. She completed her look with thigh-high boots in a matching floral print.

Mary J. Blige at the Strength of a Woman Festival’s “An Evening With Robert Glasper” on May 11 in Atlanta. Getty Images for Strength Of A W

In partnership with Blige and Pepsi, the Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit is a four-day event held in Atlanta that consists of concerts, comedy shows and panels. With a focus on female empowerment and community building, the event held from Thursday to Sunday will include performances by Lauryn Hill, the Sunday Service Collective, Mike Epps, Busta Rhymes and more.

“Having the opportunity to continue to uplift, inspire and build amongst a community of women is the reason why we created this festival,” Blige said in a statement.