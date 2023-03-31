Maude Apatow Talks ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ Musical in Cutout Black Dress on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

Maude Apatow chose a classic style to Thursday’s episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” wearing a black midi dress with a snake-eye slit near her shoulder.

Maude Apatow on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” Lloyd Bishop/NBC

To talk about her Broadway debut in “Little Shop of Horrors,” Apatow sat down with Meyers and paired her little black dress with sheer black stockings.

The actress, who is the daughter of Leslie Mann and filmmaker Judd Apatow, usually works with stylist Mimi Cuttrell on her looks. Cuttrell’s clientele includes Madelyn Cline, Dixie D’Amelio and Gigi Hadid.

While on the night show, Apatow talked about having stage fright, getting notes from her dad and how she got injured.

“I was running off stage and I guess my eyes were kind of adjusting to the light and I just ran full speed into the wall,” the actress shared, later saying she had a concussion. “I swear I was almost crying the rest of the show, I was like, ‘OK, just get through it’. After the show, the adrenaline wore off and I was like ‘I need to go to the hospital.'”

Apatow continues to showcase her standout style while promoting the Broadway show. On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the actress wore a dainty black Alexandre Vauthier top with tulle-like material, paired with a daring red lip. She also stars in the hit drama “Euphoria,” which includes Angus Cloud, Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya as cast members. To a screening and Q&A for the HBO show, which has now been renewed for a third season, Apatow wore a spring-themed one-shoulder gown with floral motifs.

Directed by Tony-award-winning Michael Mayer, “Little Shop of Horrors” also stars Matt Doyle and Drew Gehling. Apatow plays Audrey in the production now playing at the Westside Theatre in New York through April 30.