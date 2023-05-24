Maya Hawke Twirls Across the Red Carpet in Prada for ‘Asteroid City’ Premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Maya Hawke showed off her moves ahead of a screening of “Asteroid City” at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday in Cannes, France.

The actress, known for her role as Robin in Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” channeled the ’60s in custom Prada. Her green strapless dress featured a structured silhouette. Hawke accessorized with blue leather elbow-length gloves, white patent leather boots and a Chopard diamond necklace.

Hawke was assisted by stylist Harry Lambert, who also put together her Prada ensemble for the 2023 Met Gala.

Maya Hawke at the premiere of “Asteroid City” during Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 23. Michael Buckner for Variety

Makeup artist Emma Day gave Hawke graphic eye makeup, which consisted of sparkly silver shadow and black eyeliner. The actress also sported a light pink lip and matching blush.

Hawke’s dirty blond mane was styled in a straightened lob with bangs, courtesy of hairdresser John Nollet.

On the red carpet, Hawke danced with her “Asteroid City” costar Rupert Friend. Wes Anderson’s upcoming film features an impressive ensemble cast including Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks and Tilda Swinton.

Maya Hawke and Rupert Friend at the premiere of “Asteroid City” during Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 23. AFP via Getty Images

“Asteroid City” is Anderson’s 11th feature, following 2021’s “The French Dispatch.” Set in 1955, the film takes place in a small desert town, where students and parents gather for a Junior Stargazer convention.

The Cannes Film Festival reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dating back to 1946, the international film festival is holding its 76th edition this year.

From May 16 to 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and “Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is the Warmest Color” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.