EXCLUSIVE: Martha Stewart and Bretman Rock Flutter Lashes in Maybelline’s New Mascara Campaign

Martha Stewart and Bretman Rock have teamed up to promote Maybelline‘s new mascara campaign in a new video released on Friday.

The unlikely duo star in an advertisement centering around the brand’s Falsies Surreal Mascara ($12.99).

Martha Stewart and Bretman Rock in the Maybelline Falsies Surreal Mascara commercial. Courtesy of Maybelline

The video initially starts with Rock applying the mascara while sitting at a vanity mirror, humorously saying “Mirror mirror on the wall, who’s the baddest of them all?” To Rock’s surprise, Stewart answers him, transporting him into a surreal lush fantasy where she can be seen surrounded by brownies, cakes and other baked goods.

Martha Stewart in the Maybelline Falsies Surreal Mascara commercial. Courtesy of Maybelline

“Oh Bretman Rock, I hear you’re looking for the baddest,” Stewart says, to which Rock answers, “Martha Stewart? This cannot be real.” The video ends with Rock and Stewart both decked in white, sitting at the vanity mirror, with the mascara in their hands.

The Maybelline Falsies Surreal Mascara. Courtesy of Maybelline

“Working with two icons, Martha Stewart and Maybelline New York, was such a surreal experience, especially because I walked onto set and there were two fluffy chickens on my makeup table,” Rock, who has more than 18 million followers on Instagram, said in a statement to WWD. “I’ve always had a passion and interest in opportunities that really think outside of the box, and this campaign checked all these boxes for me. Not to mention that the Falsies Surreal Mascara really takes my lashes to a new dimension.”

The extended mascara incorporates hybrid fiber technology, with an extended helix brush. The product also features up to 24 hour wear, is clump and smudge resistant. With an extra 36 percent length, the mascara can add 10 times the volume to lashes. Additionally, the Falsies Surreal mascara is comprised of no animal-derived ingredients or by products.