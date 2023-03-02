×
Thursday's Digital Daily: March 2, 2023

Meagan Good Shines in Black and Gold Cutout Dress at AAFCA 2023

The 14th annual ceremony honored films and performers highlighting the Black experience.

Meagan Good at the 14th Annual AAFCA Awards held at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 1, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Meagan Good at the 14th Annual AAFCA on March 1 in Beverly Hills. Mark Von Holden for Variety

Meagan Good arrived on the red carpet for the African American Film Critics Awards 2023 on March 1 in Los Angeles, making a statement on the red carpet.

In honor of this year’s event, the actress wore a black Staud dress with a thigh-high slit and gold medallions, creating an upside-down cutout T-shape. Good accessorized with gold statement earrings, a shiny gold clutch and black open-toe ankle-strap heeled sandals.

Meagan Good at the 14th Annual AAFCA Awards held at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 1, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. at the 14th Annual AAFCA Awards held at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 1, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Meagan Good at the 14th Annual AAFCA on March 1 in Beverly Hills. Mark Von Holden for Variety

For makeup, Good opted for a bold ruby red lip with coordinating red eye shadow, and her hair was done in a short, coiffed style.

In January, Good was named a brand ambassador for the hair care brand Dark and Lovely. During an event for the brand, Good said she was drawn to work with the line because “A lot of people try to say Black women shouldn’t have blonde hair, but why shouldn’t we express ourselves in whichever way we see fit?”

Meagan Good at the 14th Annual AAFCA Awards held at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 1, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. at the 14th Annual AAFCA Awards held at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 1, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Meagan Good at the 14th Annual AAFCA on March 1 in Beverly Hills. Mark Von Holden for Variety

Good is fresh off Season Two of her Amazon Prime Video Series “Harlem.” The show’s second season debuted on the streaming service on Feb. 3 and had its season finale on Feb. 24. Good is part of the main cast of the series, which also includes Jerrie Johnson, Grace Byers and Shoniqua Shandai. The show follows the story of four ambitious best friends navigating relationships and careers in New York City.

In addition to Harlem, Good is also starring in the upcoming film, “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” which will be released on March 17.

The African American Film Critics Awards honor films highlighting the Black experience. This year’s winners included Angela Bassett, Danielle Deadwyler, Jeremy Pope, Brian Tyree Henry, Jalyn Hall, Carey Williams, Gina Prince Bythewood and Rian Johnson. Special honorees included Michael Abels, Hannah Beachler, Antoine Fuqua and Will Smith, Nate Moore and “Till.”

