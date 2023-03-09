Meagan Good Wears Grecian-Style Manurí Dress at Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards 2023

Meagan Good arrived at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on Thursday, in a mint green cutout dress by Manurí with a sheer skirt and a long train.

She coordinated the look with silver metallic ankle-wrapped sandals and accessorized with a silver sparkling clutch.

Meagan Good attends the 2023 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Getty Images for ESSENCE

For makeup, the actress went for super dramatic bold red eye shadow that contrasted with the light green dress. Good sported her short blond hair parted to the side.

Hair care brand Dark and Lovely named Good a brand ambassador in January. During an event for the label, Good said she was drawn to work with the line because “A lot of people try to say Black women shouldn’t have blond hair, but why shouldn’t we express ourselves in whichever way we see fit?”

Meagan Good Getty Images for ESSENCE

Good is starring in the upcoming film “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” which will be released on March 17. The movie is currently on its promotional tour.

The actress was also on season two of the Amazon Prime Video Series “Harlem,” which debuted on the streaming service on Feb. 3 and had its season finale on Feb. 24. Good is part of the main cast of the series, which also includes Jerrie Johnson, Grace Byers and Shoniqua Shandai. The show follows the story of four ambitious best friends navigating careers and relationships in New York City.

Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards recognizes Black women who are actors, directors, producers, screenwriters and showrunners who create work honoring the depth of Black women’s experiences. This year’s awards ceremony honored Sheryl Lee Ralph, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Tara Duncan, Dominique Thorne and Danielle Deadwyler. This year’s event was sponsored by Coca-Cola and Netflix’s “Queen Charlotte.”