Meagan Good Shines in Bedazzled Bralette and High-slit Skirt at ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Los Angeles Premiere

Meagan Good gleamed while arriving at the red-carpet premiere of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Meagan Good at the premiere of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” on March 14 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The actress, who stars in the film, opted for a deconstructed evening ensemble by Falguni Shane Peacock featuring a bedazzled bralette and matching thigh-high slit skirt. The set featured encrusted pink and purple embellishments. Good collaborated with stylist Philippe Uter on her outfit.

For makeup, Good followed the same theme with a standout pink eye shadow on her lids and a glossy nude lip.

Aside from her upcoming role in the film, Good also reprised her leading role in the Prime Video series “Harlem.” The third season of the series hit the streaming platform in February and along with Good, includes Grace Byers, Tyler Lepley and Whoopi Goldberg as some of the other cast members.

Good continues to deliver looks while on a promotional tour for the DC film. To Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood Awards on March 9, Good wore a mint halter neck cutout dress by Manurí. She embraced the cutout trend again on March 1 at the African American Film Critics Awards, where she wore a Staud dress with gold medallions adorning her torso and chest.

The actress has also made ventures into the beauty space, becoming Dark and Lovely’s brand ambassador in 2023. When it comes to hair, Good has been wearing her tresses cut short and blonde, which she mentioned influenced her to take the role.

“A lot of people try to say Black women shouldn’t have blonde hair, but why shouldn’t we express ourselves in whichever way we see fit?” she said during the event for the brand in January.

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” is a sequel to the 2019 DC film “Shazam!” The action-adventure stars Zachary Levi returning in the title role, along with Adam Brody, Asher Angel, Rachel Zegler, Meagan Good, Lucy Liu, Djimon Hounsou and Helen Mirren. The film will be released in theaters on Friday.