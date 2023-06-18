×
Megan Fox Means Business in Little Black Blazer Dress by 16Arlington for Medical Inn Charity Event

Later this year, Fox will appear in the action film "Expend4bles."

Megan Fox attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party on May 18 in New York City.
Megan Fox attended a charity event hosted by Medical Inn in Dusseldorf, Germany on Friday.

For the occasion, Fox donned an oversized satin blazer by 16Arlington, which she wore as a minidress. The actress added on mesh point-toe pumps and a drawstring bag with silver hardware.

Fox was assisted by stylist Maeve Reilly, who is also known for dressing Eva Longoria, Adriana Lima and La La Anthony.

DUESSELDORF, GERMANY - JUNE 16: Megan Fox attends the Medical Inn Grand Opening and Charity Event at Medical Inn on June 16, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Franziska Krug/Getty Images for Medical Inn)
Hairdresser Pete Burkill styled Fox’s long auburn mane in waves. Makeup artist Annabel Clark-Clements gave Fox an ombre eyeshadow look paired with pink coral lips and matching blush.

Last month, Fox was one of Sports Illustrated’s cover models for their annual Swimsuit Issue. Martha Stewart, Kim Petras and model Brooks Nader also scored their own covers.

“Shooting Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is definitely a lot of pressure,” she told the magazine. “I have a vision in my head that I’m trying to achieve, so we’ll see if it pans out for me.”

DUESSELDORF, GERMANY - JUNE 16: Megan Fox attends the Medical Inn Grand Opening and Charity Event at Medical Inn on June 16, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Franziska Krug/Getty Images for Medical Inn)
Later this year, Fox will appear in “Expend4bles,” the fourth installment in the action film franchise. She’ll share the screen with Sylvester Stallone, 50 Cent and Jason Statham. Fox portrays Gina, the former lover of Statham’s Lee Christmas. “Expend4bles” is out September 22.

