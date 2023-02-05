×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: February 3, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

‘That Radical, Rebellious Spirit Set Him Apart’

Eye

All the Looks From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Fashion

Prabal Gurung Creates Goddess Gown for Kelsea Ballerini

Megan Fox Shines in Crystal-embellished Zuhair Murad Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

The "Transformers" star was a vision in a white column dress embellished with jewels inspired by "Alice in Wonderland."

Megan Fox attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards 2023 in Los Angeles.
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Violet Chachki and Gottmikat
Doja Cat
View ALL 69 Photos

Megan Fox walked the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday in a white Zuhair Murad column dress from the Lebanese designer’s pre-fall 2023 collection.

The look included baroque details and a bustier finished with crystal embellishments on the front. The piece is part of Zuhair Murad’s new collection inspired by the world of “Alice in Wonderland.”​​

Megan Fox attends the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb 5 in Los Angeles.

Fox posed on the red carpet alongside her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, who opted for a double-breasted two-piece suit in a metallic finish and matching boots. 

Related Galleries

Since partnering with stylist Maeve Reilly, Fox has become one of the most fashion-forward stars on the red carpet.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 65th Grammy Awards held on Feb 5 in Los Angeles.

For beauty, the actress let her hair down and parted in the middle, and kept the makeup in her signature style with a subtle smokey eye, long lashes and a touch of gloss on the lips.

The Grammy Awards recognizes outstanding recordings, compositions and musical artists over the past year. Comedian Trevor Noah served as host for the third consecutive year. Some of the nominees included Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Adele and Brandi Carlile. 

PHOTOS: Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Megan Fox Shines in Bejeweled Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Megan Fox Shines in Bejeweled Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Megan Fox Shines in Bejeweled Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Megan Fox Shines in Bejeweled Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Megan Fox Shines in Bejeweled Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox Shines in Bejeweled Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Megan Fox Shines in Bejeweled Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Megan Fox Shines in Bejeweled Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Megan Fox Shines in Bejeweled Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Megan Fox Shines in Bejeweled Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Megan Fox Shines in Bejeweled Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Megan Fox Shines in Bejeweled Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Megan Fox Shines in Bejeweled Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Megan Fox Shines in Bejeweled Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Megan Fox Shines in Bejeweled Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Megan Fox Shines in Bejeweled Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Megan Fox Shines in Bejeweled Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Megan Fox Shines in Bejeweled Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Megan Fox Shines in Bejeweled Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Megan Fox Shines in Bejeweled Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Megan Fox Shines in Bejeweled Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Hot Summer Bags

Megan Fox Shines in Bejeweled Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Megan Fox Shines in Bejeweled Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Megan Fox Shines in Bejeweled Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Megan Fox Shines in Bejeweled Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Megan Fox Shines in Bejeweled Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Megan Fox Shines in Bejeweled Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Megan Fox Shines in Bejeweled Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Megan Fox Shines in Bejeweled Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Megan Fox Shines in Bejeweled Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Megan Fox Shines in Bejeweled Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Megan Fox Shines in Bejeweled Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Megan Fox Shines in Bejeweled Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Megan Fox Shines in Bejeweled Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Megan Fox Shines in Bejeweled Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Megan Fox Shines in Bejeweled Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Megan Fox Shines in Bejeweled Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Megan Fox Shines in Bejeweled Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Megan Fox Shines in Bejeweled Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Megan Fox Shines in Bejeweled Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Megan Fox Shines in Bejeweled Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Megan Fox Shines in Bejeweled Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad