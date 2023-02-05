Megan Fox Shines in Crystal-embellished Zuhair Murad Dress for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Megan Fox walked the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday in a white Zuhair Murad column dress from the Lebanese designer’s pre-fall 2023 collection.

The look included baroque details and a bustier finished with crystal embellishments on the front. The piece is part of Zuhair Murad’s new collection inspired by the world of “Alice in Wonderland.”​​

Megan Fox attends the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb 5 in Los Angeles.

Fox posed on the red carpet alongside her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, who opted for a double-breasted two-piece suit in a metallic finish and matching boots.

Since partnering with stylist Maeve Reilly, Fox has become one of the most fashion-forward stars on the red carpet.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 65th Grammy Awards held on Feb 5 in Los Angeles.

For beauty, the actress let her hair down and parted in the middle, and kept the makeup in her signature style with a subtle smokey eye, long lashes and a touch of gloss on the lips.

The Grammy Awards recognizes outstanding recordings, compositions and musical artists over the past year. Comedian Trevor Noah served as host for the third consecutive year. Some of the nominees included Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Adele and Brandi Carlile.

