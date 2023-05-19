×
Megan Fox Makes a Sheer Statement in Plunging LaQuan Smith Gown at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2023 Release Party

The actress was seen at the event with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

US actress Megan Fox wears laquan smith sheer dress, arrives for the 2023 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue launch party at Hard Rock Hotel Times Square in New York City on May 18, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Megan Fox made a daring arrival to the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party on Thursday in New York City.

To celebrate her cover, Fox wore a black LaQuan Smith gown with sheer detail on her bodice and sleeves, along with a plunging-scoop effect. The gown, from the designer’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection, also featured a formfitting skirt and two black stripes on her arms.

US actress Megan Fox wears laquan smith sheer dress, arrives for the 2023 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue launch party at Hard Rock Hotel Times Square in New York City on May 18, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Megan Fox at the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party on May 18 in New York City.

“The designer confronts the reality of building a loyal customer base for his unapologetically sexy look,” WWD reported regarding the collection. Fox was dressed by wardrobe stylist Maeve Reilly for the occasion and when it came to her hair, she embraced her statement fiery-red tresses.

Megan Fox and Martha Stewart at the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party on May 18 in New York City.

Megan Fox and Martha Stewart at the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party on May 18 in New York City.

Fox joined a slew of A-list stars at the event, including Angel Reese, Olivia Dune, Kim Petras and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

Fox is one of the stars included in the 2023 Sports Illustrated annual issue. In the tropical beach photos, the actress can be seen wearing a slew of custom swimwear looks, including a custom Jeniece Blanchet crystal bralette, a custom Ryan Storer pink shell bikini with crystal body pieces and a pink Agent Provocateur graphic baby tee.

Held at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City, the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party celebrated the publication’s annual issue which included Fox, Martha Stewart, Brooks Nader and Petras. At 81, Stewart became the oldest model to grace the annual publication cover.

