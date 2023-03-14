×
Megan Fox Holds Court in Plunging Miss Sohee Dress at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2023

The actress arrived at the event solo.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: EXCLUSIVE ACCESS, SPECIAL RATES APPLY. (L-R) Megan Fox, Zelie Timothy, and Tyrese Gibson attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair)
Megan Fox and Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly at the premiere of 'Good Mourning' held at The London West Hollywood on May 12th, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Megan Fox Holds Court in Plunging Dress at Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Street Style at New York Fashion Week Spring 2022
Raissa Gerona, Megan Fox
Megan Fox looked to Miss Sohee’s spring 2023 collection for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Megan Fox and another guest at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12 in Los Angeles.
Megan Fox and another guest at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. WireImage for Vanity Fair

Fox arrived in a black form-fitting gown with a dramatic side train and a scalloped, plunging neckline, that went all the way to her torso. Her gown had a pop of color, with a glittery blue overskirt that accentuated her waist and acted as a back tail. She collaborated with her longtime stylist Maeve Reilly for her look. Along with Fox, Reilly counts Ellie Goulding, Adriana Lima and Winnie Harlow as her clients.

The designer Sohee Park made her Paris Couture Week debut in January, showcasing the spring collection that, WWD wrote, was a “lineup [that] was inspired by the change of seasons, with lavish embroideries of birds, insects and flowers splashed across a fuchsia bustier gown with jet-bead fringe dripping from the bust.”

Megan Fox and Billie Eilish at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12 in Los Angeles.
Megan Fox and Billie Eilish at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. WireImage for Vanity Fair

Fox seemingly arrived at the event solo and joined Billie Eilish and Tyrese Gibson as guests. Other guests including Kendall Jenner, Megan Thee Stallion, Angela Bassett, Ana de Armas and Austin Butler posed for photos on the red carpet for the after party.

This is Fox’s latest edgy look. She paired a structured, gold-draped Maison Yeya gown with fiery-red hair to the Time 100 Next Gala on Oct. 26. To the 2023 Grammy Awards, she donned a white Zuhair Murad dress with a crystal-embellished detailing on her bodice.

The annual Oscars after party hosted by Vanity Fair celebrates the end of the awards season, as well as the winners of the 2023 Academy Awards. The event featured a red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, hosted by YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg. The carpet is one of the year’s most star-studded events, with 2023 guests including Olivia Wilde, Julia Garner, Nancy Pelosi and Sarah Paulson.

