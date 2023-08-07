×
Megan Rapinoe Sports Red Statement Sunglasses Before the US National Team’s Final Game at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

The U.S. was eliminated by losing to Sweden.

Megan Rapinoe ahead of a match between Sweden and the USA during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Melbourne, Australia on August 6.
Megan Rapinoe ahead of a match between Sweden and the USA during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Melbourne, Australia on Sunday. FIFA via Getty Images

Megan Rapinoe suited up ahead of the United States Women’s National Team’s final game at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Sunday in Melbourne, Australia.

While inspecting the turf, the soccer player wore a navy suit emblazoned with a USA patch, pairing it with a white button-up. Rapinoe completed her look with white sneakers, a silver chain necklace and a pair of chunky red sunglasses.

Later that day, the USWNT was eliminated from the tournament after a series of penalty kicks, with Sweden advancing to the quarterfinals. The match put an end to the former team’s World Cup winning streak after scoring back-to-back victories in 2015 and 2019. It was the earliest exit ever by the U.S. women’s team in a World Cup tournament.

Earlier in the 2023 Women’s World Cup, which began July 20, the U.S. faced off against the Netherlands, Vietnam and Portugal, barely advancing to the round of 16.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 06: Megan Rapinoe of USA inspects the pitch during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Sweden and USA at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on August 06, 2023 in Melbourne / Naarm, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
Megan Rapinoe ahead of a match between Sweden and the USA during the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Melbourne, Australia on Sunday. Getty Images

“We want to express our gratitude to the fans and supporters who have stood by our team,” read a statement posted to the USWNT’s Instagram following their loss. “Your unwavering support means a lot to us, and we appreciate your dedication. This year’s Women’s World Cup is a testament to the growth of women’s soccer on a global scale and we are excited to see increased investment in these incredible players.”

The U.S. team has been instrumental in fighting for equal pay in the sport. This year, the prize money for the Women’s World Cup quintupled to $150 million.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 06: Megan Rapinoe of USA walks out for the pitch inspection prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Sweden and USA at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on August 06, 2023 in Melbourne / Naarm, Australia. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Megan Rapinoe FIFA via Getty Images

This year marks Rapinoe’s final World Cup, as she revealed her retirement just weeks before the tournament.

“It is with a deep sense of peace and gratitude that I have decided this will be my final season playing this beautiful game,” Rapinoe wrote on Instagram. “I never could have imagined the ways in which soccer would shape and change my life forever.”

