Megan Thee Stallion Channels ’70s Disco in Blue Cutout Dress at CMT Music Awards 2023

The rapper was one of the presenters at the award show, which highlights the best and brightest in country music.

Megan Thee Stallion at the 2023 CMT Music Awards on April 2 in Austin.
Megan Thee Stallion at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Carrie Underwood at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Shania Twain at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Kelsea Ballerini at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Megan Thee Stallion embraced a groovy ensemble to the 2023 CMT Music Awards n Sunday in Austin, Texas.

Tapped as one of the presenters for the country music event, Stallion wore a custom Defïence retro blue dress that channeled the disco era, with a wide hip cutout and a standout white buckle adorning her waist. She completed her outfit with a pair of oversize statement hoop earrings and wore her hair in ’70s-style curls.

Megan Thee Stallion at the 2023 CMT Music Awards on April 2 in Austin.
Megan Thee Stallion at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. Christopher Polk for Variety

The rapper first debuted her curly hairstyle at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March, where she arrived in a custom Bach Mai strapless black gown. For the event, Stallion worked with Law Roach, the renowned image architect who announced right after the Oscars that he was retiring.

Roach, who has styled Kerry Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy and Zendaya, also outfitted Stallion for The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo’s Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood dinner on Thursday. The singer wore a two-piece gold set from Paco Rabanne’s spring 1997 collection, recreated for her by the brand’s current creative director.

Megan Thee Stallion at the 2023 CMT Music Awards on April 2 in Austin.
Megan Thee Stallion at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. Christopher Polk for Variety

Stallion keeps herself up-to-date on the latest fashion trends with her collaborations with Adidas, Fashion Nova and Nike. She has also starred in campaigns for top labels like Coach and Mugler. As a Houston native, Stallion threw the ceremonial first pitch at the Houston Astros game in March wearing a Houston Astros jersey and white AG jeans. That same month, she also visited the White House wearing an Alexander McQueen skirt and cropped cardigan.

Megan Thee Stallion at the 2023 CMT Music Awards on April 2 in Austin.
Megan Thee Stallion at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. Christopher Polk for Variety

The CMT Music Awards celebrate artists who have impacted the country music industry. This year’s show, hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown at Moody Center in Austin, enlisted performances by Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban. Dixie D’Amelio, Stallion and Travis Kelce were some of the stars invited to present the categories.  

