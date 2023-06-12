Megan Thee Stallion Shines in Sheer ‘Diamond Goddess’ Catsuit With Sparkling Embellishments at L.A.’s Pride in the Park

Megan Thee Stallion embraced the sheer trend while performing at Los Angeles’ Pride in the Park Fest on Saturday.

For the occasion, which was in celebration of Pride Month, Stallion wore a custom Diamond Goddess look by L.O.C.A. The catsuit included an assortment of embellishments, swirly bra-cups, a fringe belt, a statement choker and black sheer detail throughout.

Megan Thee Stallion onstage at L.A. Pride in the Park on June 9 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Variety

L.O.C.A is a fantasy designer that has also curated looks for other A-list stars, including Chloe Bailey, Kali Uchis and Latto.

Stallion worked with stylists Eric Archibald, James Carroll IV and Dwayne Adams on her ensemble.

Stallion, who was a headliner for the event, is now gearing up for her next performance at the 2023 Essence Festival in late June. The rapper will join Missy Elliott, Lauryn Hill, Jill Scott and other performers at the largest African American culture and music event.

The star just had new wax figures unveiled of her at the Madame Tussauds museum locations in New York City and Las Vegas. On May 20, she took to her Instagram to showcase the figures with one of them a recreation of her “Good News” album cover and the other showing her in a diamond-fringe bikini with her signature matching cowboy hat.

The L.A. Pride in the Park Parade and Festival is one of the largest Pride celebrations in the U.S. The event was first organized on June 28, 1970 by nonprofit Christopher Street West to commemorate the Stonewall Rebellion. Held in L.A.’s State Historic Park, this year’s celebration also included performances by Mariah Carey.