Megan Thee Stallion Goes Grunge in Distressed Denim Set at Louis Vuitton Menswear Fashion Show for Spring 2024

Megan Thee Stallion brought her edgy sense of style to Louis Vuitton’s spring 2024 menswear show in Paris on Tuesday.

The rapper wore dark wash distressed jeans along with a matching denim overcoat. Megan added on a sleeveless crop top and Louis Vuitton accessories, which included oversized aviator sunglasses, a black monogrammed belt and chunky high-heeled boots.

Megan Thee Stallion attends Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2024 menswear show on June 20 in Paris. AFP via Getty Images

For jewelry, Megan opted for large hoops emblazoned with the label’s “LV” logo and a statement gold chain choker. A denim handbag, also by Louis Vuitton, completed her look.

The rapper’s long black hair was styled straightened with blunt bangs. Her makeup featured a blue and white lip with an iridescent sheen.

Megan recently headlined LA Pride in the Park, which took place on June 9. The two-day festival also saw performances by Mariah Carey, King Princess and Dorian Electra. The event celebrated Pride month, which runs throughout June.

While Megan hasn’t dropped any new music since 2022, she’s set to make her silver screen debut in A24’s “Fucking Identical Twins.” She’ll appear alongside “Saturday Night Live” star Bowen Yang and Megan Mullally in the upcoming musical comedy, which pays homage to “The Parent Trap.” The film’s release date has yet to be announced.

Louis Vuitton staged its spring 2024 menswear show on Tuesday in Paris. It marks Pharrell Williams’ first collection since he was named the label’s creative director of menswear in February. Williams, who first made a name for himself as an artist and music producer, succeeds the late Virgil Abloh.