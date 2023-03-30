Megan Thee Stallion Shines in Vintage Paco Rabanne at THR and Jimmy Choo’s Most Powerful Stylists Dinner With Law Roach

Megan Thee Stallion and Law Roach came together at The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo’s Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood dinner on Tuesday, with Stallion wearing a vintage designer piece and Roach creating a twist on formalwear.

For the occasion, Stallion wore a two-piece satin gold ensemble, including a wide-leg pant and a bikini-style top with a gold chain-link neckline from Paco Rabanne’s spring 1997 collection recreated for her by the brand’s current creative director, Julien Dossena.

Megan Thee Stallion and Law Roach at The Hollywood Reporter’s Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood event. Donato Sardella

Stallion went for a statement afro, with her look reminiscent of Beyoncé’s “Austin Powers in Goldmember” character Foxxy Cleopatra.

To create her look for the event, Stallion worked with image architect Law Roach, who was in attendance with the rapper at the event. For the occasion, Roach wore a black satin evening jacket and matching wide-leg pants from Willy Chavarria.

Roach has collaborated with Stallion on several looks, dressing her in brands such as Bach Mai, Valentino and Alexander McQueen.

Megan Thee Stallion Donato Sardella

Roach’s look for Stallion is seen as one of his last hoorahs as he announced on Instagram just two days after the 2023 Oscars ceremony that he would retire from the world of celebrity styling.

In an interview with The Cut, Roach revealed that the racism in the fashion industry along with nepotism led to his departure from the world of celebrity styling.

Law Roach Donato Sardella

During a toast to Roach at the event, Stallion called Roach the best and expressed her sadness over his celebrity-styling retirement.

Megan Thee Stallion, Sandra Choi and Law Roach. Donato Sardella

The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo’s Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood event celebrated the magazine’s annual 25 Most Powerful Stylists list. Presented at Sunset Tower, guests including Elle Fanning, Megan Thee Stallion and Jodie Turner-Smith toasted fashion’s top celebrity stylists. The evening’s honorees included Erin Walsh, Law Roach, Molly Dickson and Warren Alfie Baker, as well as Rising Star and Social Star stylists including Chloe Takayanagi, Dani Michelle, Emma Morrison and Enrique Melendez.