×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: May 16, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Bally, Rhuigi Villaseñor Part Ways

Fashion

Alicia Vikander and Nicolas Ghesquière Talk Cannes and Fashion Synergy

Accessories

Grace Wales Bonner on Her Expansion Into Accessories

Meghan Markle Elevates Minimalism in Women-owned Brands for Mental Health Awareness Month Archewell Event

The Duchess of Sussex joined Prince Harry in visiting AHA Santa Barbara to learn about the younger generation's experiences and pressures with social media.

Meghan Markle at the Platinum Jubilee
The Farewell Tour: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Return to U.K. for Final Round of Official Visits
The Farewell Tour: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Return to U.K. for Final Round of Official Visits
The Farewell Tour: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Return to U.K. for Final Round of Official Visits
The Farewell Tour: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Return to U.K. for Final Round of Official Visits
View ALL 10 Photos

Meghan Markle, joined by her husband Prince Harry, visited a local Southern California youth organization, AHA! Santa Barbara, on Monday to learn about the younger generation’s struggles with societal pressure and social media.

For her visit, the Duchess of Sussex wore a minimalist ensemble, including a black rib-knit henley tank top from Another Tomorrow, a midi skirt in black from Lafayette 148 and nude leather pumps from Aquazurra. She elevated the understated look by accessorizing with a Mayer Brenner x Abigail Spencer collaboration necklace, a Cartier love bracelet in yellow gold and a Cartier gold Tank watch.

Markle, a gender equality advocate since she was a child, chose two female-owned brands for her appearance at AHA Santa Barbara. Vanessa Barboni Hallik owns Another Tomorrow, and Deirdre Quinn owns Lafayette 148.

Related Galleries

Prince Harry and Markle visited AHA Santa Barbara in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, which takes place during May. According to Archewell.com, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “spoke with teens ages 14 to 18 about the opportunities social media can provide for connection and community, as well as the ways in which it also raises issues of insecurity, peer pressure and potential for self-harm, among other risks.”

The Duchess of Sussex has been seen in elevated minimalist looks since her marriage to Prince Harry, when they were both still working royals. For her first official royal outing with the late Queen Elizabeth II, Markle wore a cream Givenchy dress with a high neckline and caped shoulders paired with a black belt, also from the brand, and black Sarah Flint heels. During her pregnancy with her first child Archie, Markle wore a one-shoulder black Givenchy Couture gown.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Meghan Markle Dons Minimalist Look for Archewell AHA Event

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Meghan Markle Dons Minimalist Look for Archewell AHA Event

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Meghan Markle Dons Minimalist Look for Archewell AHA Event

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Meghan Markle Dons Minimalist Look for Archewell AHA Event

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Meghan Markle Dons Minimalist Look for Archewell AHA Event

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Meghan Markle Dons Minimalist Look for Archewell AHA Event

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Meghan Markle Dons Minimalist Look for Archewell AHA Event

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Meghan Markle Dons Minimalist Look for Archewell AHA Event

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Meghan Markle Dons Minimalist Look for Archewell AHA Event

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Meghan Markle Dons Minimalist Look for Archewell AHA Event

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Meghan Markle Dons Minimalist Look for Archewell AHA Event

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Meghan Markle Dons Minimalist Look for Archewell AHA Event

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Meghan Markle Dons Minimalist Look for Archewell AHA Event

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Meghan Markle Dons Minimalist Look for Archewell AHA Event

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Meghan Markle Dons Minimalist Look for Archewell AHA Event

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Meghan Markle Dons Minimalist Look for Archewell AHA Event

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Meghan Markle Dons Minimalist Look for Archewell AHA Event

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Meghan Markle Dons Minimalist Look for Archewell AHA Event

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Meghan Markle Dons Minimalist Look for Archewell AHA Event

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Meghan Markle Dons Minimalist Look for Archewell AHA Event

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Meghan Markle Dons Minimalist Look for Archewell AHA Event

Hot Summer Bags

Meghan Markle Dons Minimalist Look for Archewell AHA Event

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Meghan Markle Dons Minimalist Look for Archewell AHA Event

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Meghan Markle Dons Minimalist Look for Archewell AHA Event

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Meghan Markle Dons Minimalist Look for Archewell AHA Event

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Meghan Markle Dons Minimalist Look for Archewell AHA Event

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Meghan Markle Dons Minimalist Look for Archewell AHA Event

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Meghan Markle Dons Minimalist Look for Archewell AHA Event

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Meghan Markle Dons Minimalist Look for Archewell AHA Event

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Meghan Markle Dons Minimalist Look for Archewell AHA Event

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Meghan Markle Dons Minimalist Look for Archewell AHA Event

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Meghan Markle Dons Minimalist Look for Archewell AHA Event

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Meghan Markle Dons Minimalist Look for Archewell AHA Event

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Meghan Markle Dons Minimalist Look for Archewell AHA Event

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Meghan Markle Dons Minimalist Look for Archewell AHA Event

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Meghan Markle Dons Minimalist Look for Archewell AHA Event

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Meghan Markle Dons Minimalist Look for Archewell AHA Event

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Meghan Markle Dons Minimalist Look for Archewell AHA Event

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Meghan Markle Dons Minimalist Look for Archewell AHA Event

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Meghan Markle Dons Minimalist Look for Archewell AHA Event

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Meghan Markle Dons Minimalist Look for Archewell AHA Event

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad