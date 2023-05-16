Meghan Markle Elevates Minimalism in Women-owned Brands for Mental Health Awareness Month Archewell Event

Meghan Markle, joined by her husband Prince Harry, visited a local Southern California youth organization, AHA! Santa Barbara, on Monday to learn about the younger generation’s struggles with societal pressure and social media.

For her visit, the Duchess of Sussex wore a minimalist ensemble, including a black rib-knit henley tank top from Another Tomorrow, a midi skirt in black from Lafayette 148 and nude leather pumps from Aquazurra. She elevated the understated look by accessorizing with a Mayer Brenner x Abigail Spencer collaboration necklace, a Cartier love bracelet in yellow gold and a Cartier gold Tank watch.

Markle, a gender equality advocate since she was a child, chose two female-owned brands for her appearance at AHA Santa Barbara. Vanessa Barboni Hallik owns Another Tomorrow, and Deirdre Quinn owns Lafayette 148.

Prince Harry and Markle visited AHA Santa Barbara in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, which takes place during May. According to Archewell.com, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “spoke with teens ages 14 to 18 about the opportunities social media can provide for connection and community, as well as the ways in which it also raises issues of insecurity, peer pressure and potential for self-harm, among other risks.”

The Duchess of Sussex has been seen in elevated minimalist looks since her marriage to Prince Harry, when they were both still working royals. For her first official royal outing with the late Queen Elizabeth II, Markle wore a cream Givenchy dress with a high neckline and caped shoulders paired with a black belt, also from the brand, and black Sarah Flint heels. During her pregnancy with her first child Archie, Markle wore a one-shoulder black Givenchy Couture gown.