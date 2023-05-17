Before Car Chase, Meghan Markle Embraces Gold Glamour in Johanna Ortiz Dress for Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle attended the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Award ceremony in New York City on Tuesday, showcasing her golden award-inspired approach to event dressing.

Joined by her husband Prince Harry and mother Doria Ragland, the empowering event was followed by a distressing end to the night after photographers pursued them in a car chase for over two hours that was described as “near catastrophic,” BBC reports, citing a spokesperson for the prince.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a sleeveless and strapless gold-textured Johanna Ortiz dress with a keyhole cutout at the bodice under the bust. She paired the dress with Tom Ford‘s Padlock sandals.

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex attends the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power.

Markle was accompanied to the event by her husband, Prince Harry, who kept it classic in a charcoal suit, white shirt, light blue patterned tie and glossy black shoes.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex

The 2023 Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Award celebrated 50 years of the organization’s work and the progress made for gender equality. This year’s event touched on the work of the feminist movement, past, present and future and raised funds for the organization’s initiatives toward furthering women’s rights.

Woman of Vision Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards.

Markle received the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Award along with Black Voters Matter cofounder Latosha Brown. Markle’s acceptance speech closed out the program.

“It’s never too late to start,” Markle said. “You can be the visionary of your own life… There is still so much work to be done.”

The gala also kicked off Ms. Foundation’s largest fundraising campaign ever with a goal of $100 million over the next 12 months. The late philanthropist Lucia Woods donated $50 million, marking the largest bequest in the organization’s history. Proceeds from the gala raised an additional $1 million, and attendees donated $500,000 during the dinner.

In 2020, Markle and Prince Harry founded the Archewell Foundation as the arm of their philanthropic activities.