An Old Movie Clip of Meghan Markle Modeling Goes Viral After Rumored Dior Gig

This week, the French fashion house denied that they were in talks with the Duchess of Sussex about a potential ambassadorship.

Meghan Markle in 2022.
Meghan Markle may not be Dior’s latest ambassador, but she does have some modeling experience. An old movie clip of Markle has circulated online after rumors of a collaboration with the French label were formally denied.

On Tuesday, a WWD confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex isn’t in talks with Dior. A representative from the company said she hasn’t signed a contract, nor are there any negotiations in the works.

The movie clip in question, which depicts Markle modeling for a perfume ad, is from the 2015 film “Anti-Social.” Markle appeared alongside Gregg Sulkin (“Runaways”) in the critically panned crime thriller. In the now viral snippet, Markle wears a lacy red dress as she poses for a French photographer.

After being posted to a Reddit group three days ago, the clip racked up hundreds of comments and nearly 500 upvotes, which signal the post’s reach.

While there currently isn’t a Dior deal on the table for Markle, she and her husband, Prince Harry, are still producing content as part of their $100 million Netflix contract. The couple first went into business with the streamer in 2020. So far, their Netflix slate has focused on the docuseries genre, but the deal also encompasses children’s programming and scripted shows.

“Harry & Meghan,” which charted the couple’s relationship and their eventual decision to leave the royal family, came out in 2022.

Meghan and Harry also executive produced “Live to Lead,” a docuseries about groundbreaking leaders like Gloria Steinem, Greta Thunberg and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The couple’s next project, “Heart of Invictus,” debuts in 2023. The upcoming show follows athletes involved in the Invictus Games, which were founded by Prince Harry in 2014. Wounded servicemen and women compete in the annual international sporting event.

According to Netflix, “Heart of Invictus” is slated to come out this summer, though an official release date hasn’t been confirmed.

Chanel Tribeca Lunch

Inside Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Luncheon

