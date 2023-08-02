Meghan Markle Embraces Neutral Tones in Matching Cashmere Bleusalt Set to Congratulate Winners of the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprised a group of young tech entrepreneurs on Monday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex called to congratulate recipients of the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund, which seeks to promote ethics in technology.

Markle, who serves with her husband on the Youth Power Fund Advisory Committee, sported a matching cashmere set by the Malibu-based brand Bleusalt. Her camel ensemble consisted of a sleeveless turtleneck and flared pants. Markle accessorized with gold earrings and layered bracelets.

The Duchess of Sussex wore her brunette tresses in a side part with simple waves, while her makeup consisted of cool pink blush and a matching lip.

In June, rumors swirled about Markle’s potential hire as a Dior spokesmodel. WWD confirmed that she wasn’t in talks with the French label. A representative from the company said Markle hasn’t signed a contract, nor were there any negotiations in the works.

While there currently isn’t a Dior deal on the table for Markle, she and Prince Harry are still producing content as part of their $100 million Netflix contract. The couple first went into business with the streamer in 2020. So far, their Netflix slate has focused on the docuseries genre, but the deal also encompasses children’s programming and scripted shows.

“Harry & Meghan,” which charted the couple’s relationship and their eventual decision to leave the royal family, came out in 2022. Meghan and Harry also executive produced “Live to Lead,” a docuseries about groundbreaking leaders like Gloria Steinem, Greta Thunberg and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The couple’s next project, “Heart of Invictus,” debuts this year. The upcoming show follows athletes involved in the Invictus Games, which were founded by Prince Harry in 2014. Wounded servicemen and women compete in the annual international sporting event.

According to Netflix, “Heart of Invictus” is slated to come out this summer, though an official release date hasn’t been confirmed.