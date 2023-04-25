Meghan Trainor Highlights Baby Bump With Sequin-embellished Skirt and Crop Shirt on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Meghan Trainor chose a shiny ensemble for her appearance on Tuesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Trainor arrived on the show wearing a boxy white button-up with a silver sequin-embellished skirt adorned with white feathers. The glamorous skirt was worn high-waisted, which showcased the singer’s growing baby bump.

Meghan Trainor on the April 25 episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Trainor paired the sparkling look with a pair of silver strappy heels, before switching into a pair of cozy slippers.

The singer was later joined on the show by her husband Daryl Sabara, who starred as Junie in the “Spy Kids” film franchise. The couple is expecting their second child together after having their son Riley in 2021.

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara on the April 25 episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Trainor and her husband are promoting her book “Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and Motherhood From Your Bestie,” which was released on Tuesday.

The couple announced the sex of their child on the show. Showcasing a video of Riley reading the results, to the audience’s surprise, Trainor and Sabara are having another boy.

When it comes to her looks, Trainor usually works with stylist Allison Cartagena. She is also a co-judge of “Australian Idol,” where she wore a bowtie-adorned Rebecca Vallance dress while performing her hit single “Made You Look” in March. The Grammy-winning singer also featured Kris Jenner in her music video for “Mother,” where the pair can be seen wearing shimmering velvet dresses.