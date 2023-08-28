Meghan Trainor Takes Power Dressing in Crystal-embellished Blazer Dress to Streamy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Meghan Trainor arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Streamy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles taking a sparkly approach to power dressing. The singer wore a black blazer dress with crystal-encrusted lapels. Underneath, she wore a black bralette and completed the look with sheer tights and patent leather boots.

Trainor took home this year’s Rolling Stone Award for Sound of the Year for her hit song “Made You Look.” The honor recognizes a song’s impact on content creation across social media and its resonance within popular culture.

“Made You Look” was one of the most viral sounds on TikTok this past year. During her acceptance speech, Trainor took a moment to give a special shout-out to her kids, including her newborn baby.

In April, the singer appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and highlighted her baby bump with a sequin-embellished skirt and cropped white shirt. She gave birth to her second son with her husband Daryl Sabara on July 1.

Trainor was accompanied to the 2023 Streamys by best friend and content creator Chris Olsen, who got the sparkling memo and opted for a crystal-encrusted black blazer. Olsen took home the Short Form Award at this year’s event. He is also featured in the music video for “Made You Look.”

The 2023 Streamy Awards were put on in collaboration with Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter. This year’s event was hosted by seven-time Streamy Award winner MatPat. Hip-hop artist Armani White performed a medley of “Billie Eilish” and “Silver Tooth,” and Swedish dance-pop duo Icona Pop performed their new single “Fall In Love” and hit “I Love It.” The event also saw “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Shea Couleé, interacting with creators in the audience, serving as the show’s official “crowd surfer.”