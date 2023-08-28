×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: August 28, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

What to Watch: Luxury Comes Down to Earth

Fashion

What to Watch: Men’s Fall 2023 Trends

Business

What to Watch: Britain Braces for a Wave of Business Failures

Meghan Trainor Takes Power Dressing in Crystal-embellished Blazer Dress to Streamy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

The singer won the Rolling Stone Sound of the Year Award for her song "Made You Look."

Meghan Trainor, Streamy Awards, Rolling Stone Sound of the Year
Icona Pop at The 2023 Streamy Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on August 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Bella Poarch at The 2023 Streamy Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on August 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Drew Afualo at The 2023 Streamy Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on August 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Hila Klein at The 2023 Streamy Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on August 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
View ALL 17 Photos

Meghan Trainor arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Streamy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles taking a sparkly approach to power dressing. The singer wore a black blazer dress with crystal-encrusted lapels. Underneath, she wore a black bralette and completed the look with sheer tights and patent leather boots.

Meghan Trainor at The 2023 Streamy Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on August 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Meghan Trainor Christopher Polk for Penske Medi

Trainor took home this year’s Rolling Stone Award for Sound of the Year for her hit song “Made You Look.” The honor recognizes a song’s impact on content creation across social media and its resonance within popular culture.

“Made You Look” was one of the most viral sounds on TikTok this past year. During her acceptance speech, Trainor took a moment to give a special shout-out to her kids, including her newborn baby.

Meghan Trainor at The 2023 Streamy Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on August 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Meghan Trainor Christopher Polk for Penske Medi

In April, the singer appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and highlighted her baby bump with a sequin-embellished skirt and cropped white shirt. She gave birth to her second son with her husband Daryl Sabara on July 1.

Related Articles

Trainor was accompanied to the 2023 Streamys by best friend and content creator Chris Olsen, who got the sparkling memo and opted for a crystal-encrusted black blazer. Olsen took home the Short Form Award at this year’s event. He is also featured in the music video for “Made You Look.”

Chris Olsen and Meghan Trainor at The 2023 Streamy Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on August 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Chris Olsen and Meghan Trainor at The 2023 Streamy Awards Christopher Polk for Penske Medi

The 2023 Streamy Awards were put on in collaboration with Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter. This year’s event was hosted by seven-time Streamy Award winner MatPat. Hip-hop artist Armani White performed a medley of “Billie Eilish” and “Silver Tooth,” and Swedish dance-pop duo Icona Pop performed their new single “Fall In Love” and hit “I Love It.” The event also saw “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Shea Couleé, interacting with creators in the audience, serving as the show’s official “crowd surfer.”

Moving Images with Joe Keery

Moving Images with Joe Keery

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad