Meghann Fahy Goes Head-to-toe Black in Bikini Top and Dramatic Flared Pants at the Daily Front Row’s Fashion L.A. Awards 2023

Meghann Fahy arrived on the red carpet for the Daily Front Row’s 7th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, wearing all black. Fahy took home this year’s award for Breakout Style Star of the Year.

The actress wore a bikini top, dramatic flared trousers and a tuxedo jacket with a train attached from Valentino. She accessorized the all-black look with jewelry from Graziela, including diamond earrings and two diamond rings. Fahy’s Valentino look was from the brand’s pre-fall 2023 collection.

Meghann Fahy attends the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards. Getty Images

To create her look for the event, the actress worked with stylist Thomas Carter Phillips, who also works with Danai Gurira, Hilary Swank and Eli Brown.

Meghann Fahy Getty Images

Last year was a game-changing one for Fahy and her career, as she came to prominence as a cast member on season two of HBO’s “The White Lotus.” In February 2023, she, along with the rest of the season two cast of the show, received the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Fahy has proven she’s skilled at finding ways to elevate all-black ensembles. In January, the actress appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and wore a black Hansen satin shirt and a floral lace skirt from Michael Kors Collection’s spring 2023 line. She coordinated the look with black thigh-high boots from Christian Louboutin.

The Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards recognizes achievements in fashion and beauty. This year’s festivities, held at The Beverly Hills Hotel, were emceed by Law Roach. Honorees included Gwyneth Paltrow for Powerhouse Brand of the Year (G. Label by Goop) and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton for Hair Artist of the Year.