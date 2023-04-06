Melanie Lynskey Goes Preppy in London for ‘Yellowjackets’ Photo Call

Melanie Lynskey has jetted off to London to promote season two of the hit television series “Yellowjackets.”

On Thursday, the actress attended a photo call for the show, wearing a white shirt with gold statement buttons, a black blazer with white piping, white trim and gold buttons and a light blue pleated skirt. She coordinated the look with pearl-colored peep-toe sandals.

Melanie Lynskey promotes “Yellowjackets” season two in London Dave Benett/Getty Images for Par

Lynskey regularly works with stylist Misha Rudolph, who has styled the actress for several events this year. They worked together for Lynskey’s PaleyFest appearance this week, where she wore a pink Isabel Marant suit, and for the Vanity Fair Oscar’s viewing party in March, where she wore a red Alexandre Vauthier dress.

Lynskey’s fellow “Yellowjackets” costars have been making the rounds helping to promote the second season of the show. On Monday, Christina Ricci joined Lynskey at PaleyFest, wearing a black and pink-patterned jumpsuit. In March, her costar Juliette Lewis appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” wearing a blue Givenchy dress for an interview.

Lynskey’s work on the “Yellowjackets” earned her a nomination for the 2022 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. The award ultimately went to Zendaya for “Euphoria.”

Lynskey is also in production for another TV series, “The Tattooist of Auschwitz,” a story of a Jewish prisoner who had to tattoo ID numbers on prisoners’ arms at a concentration camp during World War II.

Showtime drama “Yellowjackets” chronicles the lives of former teen soccer players who previously lived in the wilderness for 19 months. A hit upon its 2021 release, the program’s second season premiered on March 26. The cast includes Tawny Cypress, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Steven Krueger, Elijah Wood, Simone Kessell and Lauren Ambrose.