Melissa McCarthy Brings Under-the-sea Glamour in Blue Taller Marmo Dress to ‘The Little Mermaid’ Premiere

Melissa McCarthy arrived on the red carpet for the world premiere of “The Little Mermaid” in Los Angeles, wearing an ocean-inspired dress.

The actress wore a blue Taller Marmo dress with a keyhole cutout at the neckline and a scarf accent with fringe detail on the scarf and the hemline of the dress. The dress also had puff sleeve detailing and was matched with opera gloves.

Melissa McCarthy at the premiere of Disney ’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 8 in Los Angeles. Anna Webber for Variety

Taller Marmo was founded by Yago Goicoechea and Riccardo Audisio, who create ’60s- and ’70s-inspired designs. The Milan-based brand is known for its silk caftans and leather and fringe trim details.

For footwear, McCarthy wore blue satin shoes with a crystal buckle detail. She accessorized with a diamond ring from Gismondi 1754.

McCarthy is no stranger to fashion and the world of design herself. In the 2010s, during what was described as the height of the celebrity designer and brand rush, she launched the Seven7 line for women of all sizes because as she put it, she’s been “every size on the planet. I have experience dressing me as a 6, a 12 and more. And when you go above a size 12, you don’t lose your love of fashion.” She worked closely with stylist Judy B. Swartz to conceptualize the line.

McCarthy stars as the protagonist Ursula in “The Little Mermaid” live-action reboot of Disney’s 1989 Oscar-winning animated film, which is based on the fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen. Starring Halle Bailey as the titular mermaid, the film follows her journey from life under the sea to finding love on land. “The Little Mermaid” also stars Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric.