Melissa McCarthy and Niecy Nash Wear Rainbow Colors and Sequins for WeHo Pride Parade 2023

Melissa McCarthy and Niecy Nash made a colorful kickoff to Pride Month while attending the 2023 WeHo Pride Parade in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Opting for a ’70s-inspired look, McCarthy wore a bell-sleeve sequin jumpsuit with a rainbow fringe cape.

Melissa McCarthy at the 2023 WeHo Pride Parade on Sunday in Los Angeles. Getty Images

A bubble-shaped head attachment with the words “Say Gay” and a glittery pink statement belt completed McCarthy’s outfit. The actress, who stars as Disney villain Ursula in the new live-action film “The Little Mermaid,” received the Ally Icon Award.

Nash wore a multicolor crystal-embellished minidress with a plunging neckline, a feather overskirt and a dramatic pair of wings. For her number, she collaborated with stylist Ashley Sean Thomas and tailor House of Cyndarella.

Niecy Nash at the 2023 WeHo Pride Parade on Sunday in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Alongside Nash at the parade was her wife Jessica Betts, with the couple both receiving the Trailblazer Icon Award.

Last month, Nash was named 2023’s Raising Our Voices Trailblazer at The Hollywood Reporter’s second annual Raising Our Voices luncheon, which was also attended by Eva Longoria, Quinta Brunson and Sharon Stone.

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash at the 2023 WeHo Pride Parade on Sunday in Los Angeles. Getty Images

As an actress, Nash is known for her roles in “The Rookie: Feds,” “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” and Netflix’s teen-drama series “Never Have I Ever,” which returns for its fourth and final season on Thursday.

The WeHo Pride Parade honors LGBTQ people and their contributions to community and culture. Held in Los Angeles, the parade is a West Hollywood tradition that goes along Santa Monica Boulevard. The 2023 event also included performances by Carly Rae Jepsen, Passion Pit and Princess Nokia.