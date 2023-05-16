×
Melissa McCarthy Channels Ursula in Barbiecore-pink Valentino Ruffled Gown to ‘The Little Mermaid’ U.K. Premiere

The actress is gearing up for her role as the iconic villainess in the live-action film, which is being released in theaters on May 26.

Melissa McCarthy at the U.K. premiere of "The Little Mermaid" on May 15 in London.
Melissa McCarthy at the premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" held at the Dolby Theatre on May 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Awkwafina at the premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" held at the Dolby Theatre on May 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
at the premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" held at the Dolby Theatre on May 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Tamera Mowry-Housely at the premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" held at the Dolby Theatre on May 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Melissa McCarthy made a case for pink dressing with an edgy twist at the U.K. premiere of “The Little Mermaid” in London on Monday.

McCarthy’s Valentino collared shirtdress featured matching pink ruffle adornments throughout, which mimicked pink octopus tentacles. Stylist Katja Cahill completed the star’s look with edgy accessories, including layered gold choker necklaces by Gismondi 1754 and platform glitter lace-up boots.

Melissa McCarthy at the U.K. premiere of "The Little Mermaid" on May 15 in London.
Melissa McCarthy at the U.K. premiere of “The Little Mermaid” on May 15 in London. Getty Images

McCarthy portrays the Disney female villain Ursula in the upcoming film. While on the press tour for the movie, the star has outfitted ocean-inspired looks. To the premiere in Los Angeles on May 9, she wore an oceanic blue Taller Marmo gown with fringe and ruffle detail.

Melissa McCarthy at the U.K. premiere of "The Little Mermaid" on May 15 in London.
Melissa McCarthy at the U.K. premiere of “The Little Mermaid” on May 15 in London. Getty Images

Earlier in May the actress shared a first-look scene of her as Ursula in the live-action film, where she is offering Ariel a sketchy deal. “If a deal sounds too good to be true it probably is…swim away,” she captioned the Instagram post.

The upcoming role is new for McCarthy, who is best known for her comedic roles in “Bridesmaids,” “Spy” and “Identity Thief.” In 2016, at the MTV Movie Awards, the actress was the recipient of the Comedic Genius Award.

Melissa McCarthy and Halle Bailey at the U.K. premiere of "The Little Mermaid" on May 15 in London.
Melissa McCarthy and Halle Bailey at the U.K. premiere of “The Little Mermaid” on May 15 in London. Kate Green/Getty Images for Disn

“The Little Mermaid” is a live-action reboot of Disney’s 1989 Oscar-winning animated film, which is based on the fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen. Starring Halle Bailey as the titular mermaid, the film follows her journey from life under the sea to finding love on land. “The Little Mermaid” also stars Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Simone Ashley as Indira and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric.

